Lady Hawks fall to Union, send Rabbits scampering

DUCHESNE — North Sanpete traveled to Duchesne last Tuesday, to take on the Union Cougars for a first place standing in region.
The Lady Hawks previously dropped a match to the Cougars earlier in the season and had hoped to compete for a higher state ranking, but were unable to perform. The Hawks struggled in serve receive giving up 8 aces to Union. The subpar passing forced North Sanpete to make a weak offensive show, allowing Union multiple offensive opportunities. North Sanpete lost all three sets with set scores of 9-25, 9-25, and 15-25.
Head Coach Rickie Stewart said of the match, “Our passing is usually our strongest asset; however, we allowed Union to repeatedly serve getting us stuck in rotations unable to sideout.”
With the game out of the way, the Hawks hoped to not repeat the disheartening performance as they prepared to take on Delta at home on Thursday.
Delta
The Hawks hosted Delta on Thursday and were able to beat the Rabbits in three sets. The Hawks had an almost exact opposite performance from their Union game on Tuesday as they took all three sets with scores of 25-9, 25-9, and 25-23. North Sanpete was back on their game with a great defensive and serve receive presence allowing the Hawks more offensive opportunities than they did against Union. Junior outside hitter Melissa Ferre lead the Hawks in kills contributing 15 with senior right side Makenzie Lewis and senior outside hitter Sara Oldroyd each adding 6.
The Lady Hawks currently have a 7-2 region record, losing both sets to Union High School.