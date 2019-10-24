Lady Hawks pluck win from ALA Eagles

MT. PLEASANT — The North Sanpete Lady Hawks volleyball team hosted the American Leadership Academy (ALA) Eagles Oct. 15 for their senior night and last home game of the season. The Lady Hawks dominated the Eagles as they swept them in three straight sets.
With senior night underway, several seniors made their impact for the night. Senior right side hitter Makenzie Lewis contributed nine kills, while senior defenders, Emma Bailey and Darayn long, each contributed several digs. Kennedy Emerick, senior setter, added a total of 31 assists.
Set scores for the night were 25-15, 25-10 and 25-19 with the Hawks taking each.
North Sanpete will play their last region game on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m., at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy, 320 West 600 South, Lindon.