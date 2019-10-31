LINDON — The North Sanpete Lady Hawks traveled to Lindon last Tuesday to take on the Measer Preparatory Academy Lions for their last region match of the season. North Sanpete struggled at that start of the game making several errors both offensively and defensively losing the first set by a 15-25 score.
However, after a pep talk from Head Coach Rickie Stewart, and after regaining their composure, North Sanpete dominated the following three sets.
After a concussion injury left senior outside hitter Sarah Oldroyd out for the past two weeks, she returned for her final region game with a bang and lead the Hawks in kills adding 15 points to the match. Sophomore Mekai Laupapa was a close second adding 11.
Impeccable serve receive provided by seniors Dayran Long and Emma Bailey, and sophomore libero Jada Bailey lead the Hawks to victory as North Sanpete was able to capitalize on multiple offensive opportunities. In the end, the Hawks walked away with the victory as they finished the next three sets with set scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-14.
The Lady Hawks will head to the 3A State Volleyball Tournament this Tuesday and Wednesday (results not available at press time) at Utah Valley University to face the South Sevier Lady Rams. Although the Rams are ranked higher than the Hawks on the RPI system, North Sanpete did defeat South Sevier earlier this season in preseason play and hope to repeat the outcome .