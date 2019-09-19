Lady Hawks squelch Rabbits, mark four wins

DELTA — The Lady Hawks traveled to Delta High School last Tuesday to face the Rabbits on their home court. Despite struggling throughout the match, the Hawks were able to pull out a four set win.
At the start of the game, North Sanpete struggled to gain any momentum making several errors. The Lady Hawks missed several serves as well as repeatedly hitting balls out of bounds which resulted in the Rabbits taking the first set with a score of 25-18.
The following set North Sanpete tried to regain control of their side of the court; however, the Lady Hawks continued to struggle with ball control causing multiple sideouts for the Rabbits. North Sanpete was able to pull out a win the second set with a 28-26 victory, but the Hawks were not happy with their performance.
During the next two sets, North Sanpete began to eliminate errors and dominate the court. Winning the next two sets 25-16 and 25-15. All of North Sanpete’s hitters struggled the first two sets only racking up a few kills, but in the last two sets the team was able to finally control the ball and score for the Hawks.
Middle blocker Melissa Ferre lead the team with 8 kills and Graciee Chistiansen and Makenzie Lewis followed closely behind with seven each.
When speaking with Head Coach Rickie Stewart, she commented that the team was happy with the win, but unsatisfied with the errors. Stewart has noticed a trend with her team and wants to implement more pressure situations into practice to create a more confident team.
The Lady Hawks play on their home court on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. They will take on the Manti Templars for their homecoming match.
A “Toast the Templars” French Toast party will be held for North Sanpete students following the match.