Lady Hawks succumb to Lady Cougars in three sets

MT. PLEASANT — The Lady Hawks hosted the Union Cougars last Thursday, but were unable to walk away with a victory since they struggled offensively.
During the first set, the Lady Hawks and the Lady Cougars battled point for point as both teams served, passed, and hit well. However, the Cougars were able to edge out the Hawks and took the first set 25-23.
The second set started and it appeared that it was going to be another battle going point for point, but halfway through the set the Hawks lost momentum as they began getting stuck in rotations and were unable to side out. The Cougars capitalized on the struggling Hawks and quickly finished the set with a 25-16 victory.
After the loss, the Lady Hawks struggled with confidence offensively. Although the Hawk’s serve receive and defense were as good as it has been in years, North Sanpete couldn’t seem to put a ball away allowing the Cougars multiple opportunities to attack the Hawk’s defense. The Cougars took the last set with a 25-13 victory.
When speaking with Head Coach Rickie Stewart, she pointed out the amazing defense and serve receive of players such as sophomore libero Jada Bailey, and senior defensive specialists Emma Bailey and Daryan Long. However, she acknowledged that the Hawks had “lost confidence and became nervous to swing” resulting in a win for Union.
The Lady Hawks will travel to Delta High School on Tuesday to take on the Rabbits. (Results not available at press time) In the past, Delta has always proven to be a tough component, but the Lady Hawks hope to focus on a more aggressive offense in order to gain a victory over the Rabbits.