MT. PLEASANT — In flag football action this week, No Punt Intended defeated The Captains 28-6. Swift Kick In The Grass beat 180 Fitness 18-12 and Shock–N–Aww over The Boys 44-0.
Applegarth’s beat The Killers 52-9. Applegarth’s defeated The Captains 31-23. No Punt Intended over Shock–N–Aww 30-18 and 180 Fitness defeated The Killers 24-23.
1. Applegarth’s 7-0
2. Swift Kick In Grass 5-2
3. No Punt Intended 5-2
4. Shock–N–Aww 4-3
5. The Captains 3-4
6. The Boys 2-5
7. 180 Fitness 2-5
8. The Killers 0-7