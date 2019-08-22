New Hawk golfers face challenges

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete High School boys’ golf team’s season is underway and thus far have attended two tournaments. Senior Colby Orton has been the team’s strongest player. Orton is the only returning player and his experience has definitely helped this season. Following behind Orton are Kaysen Smith and Cooper Christensen who are battling for second and third positions.
This year’s team is comprised of all new players, except Orton, and includes 10 freshman. Because of the newness to the sport, nerves and inexperience have created some challenges for the Hawks who finished last in their first two tournaments.
However, playing in the tournaments has helped the new golfers to gain some confidence and understanding for what lies ahead. Head Coach Bill Pollock said that, “While the kids are enjoying the opportunity to golf competitively, we face the challenge of turning fun into competing. We have some good team goals this year and look to build on every experience that we can to expose the athletes and help them find composure when golfing.”
The golf team will compete in their next tournament at Sunset View in Delta Wednesday, Aug. 21. Results not available at press deadline.