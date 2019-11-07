New website highlights waterfowl migration data

SALT LAKE CITY — Each spring and summer, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) employees spend several days riding on airboats and plucking geese and ducks out of the water before placing little metal bands on their legs and releasing them back into the wild.
This work has been going on for decades, and the data collected from these banding efforts provide valuable information about the migration patterns of many waterfowl species. Now, for the first time, that information is available to the public as well.
Waterfowl banding began in Utah in 1912, and since then, 211,860 waterfowl have had little metal bands placed on them while they migrated through the Beehive State.
The DWR places these bands on roughly 5,000 ducks, geese and swans, about 10-12 species, in Utah every year. Many of the bands are later located and reported in a federal database, and that data is compiled in an interactive website to show how far the birds traveled before being found.
DWR started building the “Utah’s Waterfowl Band Returns” website earlier this year and the online link to it is found at https://wildlife.utah.gov/discover/utah-wildlife.html.
“The intent of this website is to show people how far waterfowl migrate,” Blair Stringham, DWR migratory game bird program coordinator, said. “It also emphasizes how important Utah is to migratory birds. Millions of birds move through Utah during their annual migrations and most are journeying from other states, countries and even continents.”
Whenever a duck or goose is harvested during a hunt, or perhaps found dead from natural causes, the person who locates the band should report the band number, date and location on the U.S. Geological Survey Bird Banding Laboratory website online at www.pwrc.usgs.gov/BBL/bblretrv.
That information is then available to all the federal and state wildlife agencies to help guide their decisions on waterfowl management.
“We have been banding birds for a long time, and over the years, we have learned some incredible things about bird migration from this banding data,” Stringham said. “This information allows us to identify areas that are important for birds, and we can direct resources to those areas to improve habitat conditions for those species.”
“We also learn about the timing of migration and have been able to structure our hunting seasons to coincide with peaks of migrations for some species,” he said. “For other species, like trumpeter swans, we have used banding data to close seasons and specific areas to hunting to avoid impacting that species.”
The website allows users to see where the majority of the birds are banded in Utah, and also where nine of the bird species have been found across the world.
“I truly enjoyed glimpsing snapshots about individual birds as I organized this data and created the website,” DWR senior GIS analyst Liz Moore said. “At first glance, a data point appears to be an error, but upon further investigation, it turns out to actually be a band returned from a rather unlikely place.”
“For example,” Moore said, “One data point appeared to have been mistakenly placed in the middle of the ocean, but zooming in further reveals it was a northern pintail duck that was recovered at Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, an atoll south of Hawaii.”
“Every time I see a bird, I think about where it may have come from and where it might be heading,” Stringham said. “A bird you see today could easily have come from Montana a few days before, and by next week, it could be in Mexico. The ability that birds have to move such great distances is truly incredible to me.”
To see which waterfowl hunting seasons are open or any other hunting season in Utah, visit the Utah wildlife calendar online at https://wildlife.utah.gov/index.php/discover/wildlife-calendar.html.