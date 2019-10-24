North Sanpete JV, freshman skin Rabbits twice

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete Junior Varsity (JV) and freshman football teams had their last games of the season Oct. 15 on their home field facing the Delta Rabbits. The Rabbits did not come out on top and went home having lost both games.
The next day, the North Sanpete Hawk varsity team traveled to Delta to face the Rabbits and this time the Hawks won by a large margin, 47-7. At the end of two days, the Rabbits had been beaten in three separate games.
Junior varsity
The first quarter began as both teams sized up the competition and made their best efforts. North Sanpete took the opportunity, with 5:04 on the clock, to complete the first goal complete with extra point. This put the Hawks on the board 7-0.
The Rabbits tried to respond, but with 33 seconds left in the quarter were forced to punt. North Sanpete’s Xander Shelley tried to return the ball but there was a penalty. As the quarter ended, North Sanpete had possession of the ball.
Early on in the second quarter, at 11:03, a pass by North Sanpete was intercepted by Delta and the Rabbits again tried to move forward. Unable to move due to the Hawk defense the Rabbits took a time out to confer.
When Delta ran out of downs, North Sanpete took possession of the ball on the 15-yard line. North Sanpete Hawk Brady Jacobson ran the ball in for a second Hawk goal and Rance Christensen kicked in the extra point bringing the score to 14-0.
North Sanpete kicked off to the Rabbits, the ball went into the end zone, so the Rabbits took possession on the 20-yard line. With 2:30 left in the quarter, the Rabbits took a time-out. When the game resumed, North Sanpete intercepted a Delta pass and as the quarter ended the score was still 14-0 in Hawks favor.
The third quarter came and went with no gains by either team. This struggle continued into the fourth quarter up until there were 3:00 left in the game. At that point, North Sanpete Hawk John Lolesio intercepted a Rabbit pass.
Lolesio ran the ball in for a third Hawk goal. The extra point kick was successful and the additional points pushed the Hawks up 21-0. The Hawks kicked off to Delta with little time on the clock.
As Delta tried to determine how to proceed they took a timeout. When the teams got back into play, with 11:7 seconds left in the game, Delta scored their first goal but failed to earn the extra point and the game ended 21-6.
NS freshman
When the North Sanpete freshman team took to the field to face the Delta Rabbits it was hoped that the Hawks would again succeed. The Rabbits kicked off to the Hawks at the start of the first quarter.
The teams were well matched and both pushed for the goal, but with 2:57 on the clock, North Sanpete Hawk Beau Jacobsen ran in the first goal. The extra point kick was good and the Hawks took the lead 7-0.
The Hawks then kicked off to Delta, but the Rabbits couldn’t seem to move and took a time out with 2:36 on the clock. Back in the game the Rabbits were forced to punt and the Hawks returned. Near the end of the first quarter North Sanpete received a 10-yard penalty.
The second quarter was a no gainer for either team. Near the end, with 53:8 seconds on the clock, the Hawks fumbled and at the half Delta had the ball.
The pushing contest continued into the second half of the game complete with two interceptions in the third quarter, one by the Hawks and one by Delta. There was also a fumble by Delta, but neither team was successful in crossing a goal and the game ended 7-0 in Hawks favor.