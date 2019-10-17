North Sanpete JV Hawks pluck Falcons 27-7

BLUFFDALE—North Sanpete Hawk Junior Varsity (JV) football team took on the Summit Academy Falcons in Bluffdale on Oct. 10 and came away with the victory.
The first quarter was rather uneventful as neither team was able to score. It wasn’t until second quarter, with 11:13 on the clock, when North Sanpete’s Brady Jacobsen made the first goal of the game. Rance Christensen then kicked in the extra point setting the score at 7-0.
Not long afterward, at 4:37, Hawk Quarterback Clayton Lewis threw the ball to Xander Shelley who ran the ball in for a second goal. Followed by another successful extra point kick by Christensen bringing the score to 14-0.
The Hawks then kicked-off and the Falcons took possession of the ball but were not able to do much due to the aggressive Hawk defense. The Falcons were forced to punt the ball, but fumbled the punt and the Hawks took possession on the one-yard line.
The Hawks easily pushed the ball over the goal line for another score, but the extra point kick failed. With the score now at 20-0, Summit Academy took possession of the ball at 2:43.
As the time ran down to 11:1 seconds on the clock, North Sanpete’s Andy Mower intercepted a Falcon pass. With the goal nearby, the Hawk’s Colby Robinson, ran in the touchdown and the extra point kick was good. At half-time the score was 27-0.
The second half began with kick-off and Hawks possession, but with 9:13 on the clock, Summit Academy intercepted a Hawk pass and the Falcons took possession of the ball. Then at 7:43, a 10-yard penalty was called on the Falcons.
The Falcons punted the ball and the Hawks once again took possession at 7:11. The rest of the third quarter did not go smoothly and included more penalties but no gains by either team but ended still in Hawks favor, 27-0.
Summit Academy Falcons had possession of the ball at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Hawks defense slowed the Falcons progress, but after a time-out at 10:17, the Falcons successfully crossed the goal and kicked in the extra point for their first score of the game.
The score now 27-7, North Sanpete took possession after kick-off. Unfortunately, North Sanpete fumbled the ball and with 9:57 on the clock Summit Academy took possession.
North Sanpete defense was aggressive and Summit Academy was again forced to punt at 8:44. The Hawks took possession, as time ran down with neither team able to score, the game ended with a final score, 27-7, giving the Hawk’s junior varsity team another successful win.