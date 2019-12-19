NS basketball wins, but drops one

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete High School basketball is underway. Last week the boys’ basketball team played two games, first against Millard Eagles on the Hawks home court and then against the Richfield Wildcats in Richfield.
Millard Eagles
North Sanpete (NS) boys’ basketball team hosted the Millard High School Eagles Dec. 11 and were able to walk away with a commanding victory.
The game quickly started off with high intensity as both teams were blocking shots and making several hustle plays in the first quarter. The Hawks were able to edge out the Eagles in the first quarter with a 11-7 lead, with NS junior Trevyn Morley leading the pack with multiple completed shots.
The Hawks were able to continue dominating the Eagles in the second quarter. Although, they had several turnovers, the Hawks were able to move the ball and find open players resulting in several buckets for North Sanpete.
At the end of the first half, the Hawks lead Millard 21-16. After the half, North Sanpete continued to play with the same intensity as they continued to bury the Eagles.
Millard, finding themselves in foul trouble, continued to provide the Hawks with scoring opportunities as North Sanpete had several offensive changes from the line. In the end, the Hawks walked away with a 54-41 victory.
Richfield Wildcats
The Hawks traveled to Richfield to play the top ranked Wildcats Dec. 13. North Sanpete knew this would be a tough game and hoped to make some noise in Richfield, but were unable to do so as they fell to the Wildcats.
At first, the Hawks battled with Richfield and were able to keep the score close, however, Richfield’s exceptional three-point shooting allowed the Wildcats to quickly race past North Sanpete.
The first quarter ended with a 19-7 lead for Richfield. Although the Hawks continued to fight, they couldn’t quite keep up as the Hawks had difficulty getting a basket to fall.
Mid-second quarter, North Sanpete was able to cut the point deficit to 10. Although the Hawks were getting good looks at the hoop, they were having difficulty getting their offensive attempts to fall. The second quarter ended with Richfield leading 24-12.
After the half, both teams were able to put points on the board. Richfield added 12 and North Sanpete added eight, bringing the score to a 36 -20 Wildcat lead.
In the fourth quarter the Wildcats began to pull away as their team broke down the Hawks full court press and were successful in making hoops time after time.
The Hawks began to take several three-point shots to try and close the lead, but were unable to find the target. Richfield took the victory with a score of 58-36.
This week the Hawks began region play games and took on Maeser Prep Dec. 18, at home and are set to play American Leadership Academy on Friday, Dec. 20, at 3:30 p.m., in Spanish Fork. (Scores not available at press time).