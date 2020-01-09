NS Drill Team places first at state qualifier

OREM — North Sanpete (NS) High School drill team traveled on Jan. 4 to compete in the Premier Drill Classic state qualifier held at Utah Valley University, Orem.
The Lady Hawks have worked tirelessly the last few years to become a powerhouse in the dance community. A few years ago, the NS drill team struggled to compete at state; however, a coaching change last year elevated the girls to a second place state finish. This year, the Lady Hawks hope to make a statement at state squashing competitors and taking the first place trophy.
At the Premier Drill Classic, the girls demonstrated their abilities as they took first place in military, dance and character dances as well as first place overall.
3A State Drill competition will take place Thursday and Friday, Jan. 30 and 31. Senior dancers Addelyn Brotherson and Isabelle Johnson spoke with Jori Turpin about their upcoming state preparations. “We’re taking the judges critiques from past competitions and doing our best to apply them to our dances,” said Johnson. Brotherson adds, “We are putting finishing touches on each routine to ensure that they are the best they can be.”
In regards to the new coaching staff and team changes made over the last two seasons, Johnson said, “I feel that our practices are much more efficient. We don’t practice nearly as long, but we work really hard the entire time.”
In regards to the team, Brotherson said, “We really are a family. We’ve danced with each other since we were little, and we’ve had these coaches while growing up.”
“We respect each other and know each other’s abilities.” Brotherson says. “We just trust each other and do what we’re told because we all know we’re working toward the same goal.”