NS Drill Team takes second place at state competition

OREM — The days leading up to the 3A State Drill competition, the air was thick with excitement for the North Sanpete High School (NSHS) Drill Team. The team had recently taken first in region competition and felt that this was the year they had a shot to defeat South Sevier, who has been the state champions for the last seven consecutive years.
The girls have worked tirelessly for the last two years in hopes this would be the year that they took the state title away from the South Sevier Rams.
In previous years, the dancers struggled to compete in state, but once new coaches Kiersten Wheeler and Brittany Dyches took over in 2018, they have developed the drill team into a powerhouse squad with a shot at dethroning the untouchable Rams.
By implementing more efficient and structured practices, the team began to see changes for the better. After taking first in region competition, the dancers felt they had a solid shot at the 3A State Drill competition.
Sporting French braids and clad in sequence, the girls traveled up to the UCCU building at Utah Valley University and performed three dances in three different categories: military, dance, and character.
To begin the competition, the girls performed a military routine, it was perfect as they placed first in dance defeating all the other schools. Next, the dancers performed a lyrical piece in the dance category. Dressed in red skirts and diamond covered tops, the girls performed a near flawless routine; however, they placed third behind Juab and South Sevier.
Next the girls competed in the character dance. This year, NSHS had gone undefeated in the character category and was confident that they would place first again. Conga music began to play and energy filled the gym as the drill team kicked, twirled, and shimmied to the beat. Wearing red and orange Conga costumes, the girls captivated the entire arena as spectators from other schools and even the judges were dancing and tapping their feet. It seemed that North Sanpete had secured the win and as they left the floor cheers erupted from everyone.
However, North Sanpete, along with other fans in the gym, were shocked when a third place finish was announced for the Hawks. Although there was some disappointment in the character dance scores, North Sanpete placed second place overall for the second year in a row.
Although they didn’t claim the state title, the drill team is still pleased with their finish as they have now become a force in 3A Drill.
Along with taking second in state, North Sanpete also had three dancers make the All-State Drill team. Isabelle Johnson made the All-State team for a third year in a row, Brylee Swapp for her second year, and Addelyn Brotherson for her first year. These three senior girls have danced together for years and although they are proud of their work, they are sad to be finishing their dancing careers with the team.
When asking Johnson about her experiences on the team, their progress the last few years, and their finish as state, she said, “Overall, it’s been a really cool experience to be able to become so close to so many people. I’m proud of everyone on this team and how much we have accomplished. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to be a part of NS Drill. It’s rewarding seeing the progress of when we were freshman and not even making it to state, to now being able to compete for a state title two years in a row. I’m obviously really happy with how we finished, but we were discouraged by some of the results from the dances. I’m looking forward to see the continued progress of the team for years to come.”