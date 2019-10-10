NS freshman, JV football lose two, win one

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete High School (NSHS) has a good group of Hawk football players participating in their freshman and junior varsity football teams. As these young men age and practice football their skills are improving.
NSF vs Juab
The North Sanpete Hawk freshman team took on the Juab Wasp’s Sept. 26 on the NSHS home field. The Hawk freshman struggled against the Wasps who scored three touchdowns with successful extra point kicks in the first quarter.
The second quarter began 21-0 in the Wasps favor, but with 6:46 on the clock, the Hawks successfully scored their first goal and kicked in the extra point to bring the score to 21-7. The Wasps scored another goal just two minutes later and at halftime the score was 28-7, Wasps ahead.
With just over five minutes left in the third quarter, the Hawks scored again and kicked in the extra point, but it was their last score of the game. The Hawks freshman team pushed hard, but was unable to stop the Juab Wasp team which went on to win the game 49-21.
NSJV vs Templars
North Sanpete Hawk’s undefeated junior varsity team took on the Manti Templars JV team Oct. 3 in Manti. It was apparent that the two teams were pretty well matched in size and strategy as both teams pushed the ball hard.
Neither team scored during the first quarter, but in the second quarter, with 8:04 on the clock, Manti scored and kicked in the extra point bringing the score to 7-0. The rest of the second quarter and all of third quarter were spent pushing the ball up and down the field as neither team scored.
In the fourth quarter, with 6:13 on the clock, the Templars were successful in kicking in a field goal and the score went up 10-0 for the Manti team. About four minutes later, with 2:37 on the clock, the Templars JV fumbled the ball and North Sanpete recovered it and took possession.
The Hawks JV team quickly took advantage of the situation and made their first touchdown with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Hawks also kicked in the extra point bringing the score to 10-7. But it wasn’t enough as time ran out and the Templars won 10-7 giving the Hawk JV team their first loss of the season.
NSF vs Templars
That same day, Oct. 3, the North Sanpete freshman football team watched as the North Sanpete junior varsity team lost against the Templars. Perhaps the freshman didn’t want to also lose or the anger of defeat spurred the team to be more aggressive on the field. In either case, the NS freshman Hawks pushed forward and won 13-6.
In the first quarter, North Sanpete freshman Hawk Terrel Akauola was successful in getting the ball over the goal line and scored the Hawks first touchdown. The extra point kick was good and the Hawks went up 7-0.
The Templars pushed hard in the second quarter and with 2:38 left in the quarter, Manti’s freshman made their first touchdown, but the extra point was stopped by the Hawks. The score went to 7-6, still in Hawks favor at halftime.
The second half began with the Hawks kickoff to the Templars. That third quarter involved aggressive defense by both teams. It wasn’t until the clock was down to 1:30 in the quarter that North Sanpete’s freshman scored but the extra point punt was blocked.
With the score now 13-6, Hawk favor, the fourth quarter began. The press was on by both teams. Manti fumbled again and North Sanpete recovered, but even with that there were no scores by either team in the fourth. So the NS Hawks freshman team took the game 13-6.