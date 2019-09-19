NS girls soccer win one, lose one on the road

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete Soccer Team had two games last week resulting in one win and one loss for the girls. As of right now, their region record is 1-4 with one tie game.
The Lady Hawks hosted Union High School last week and crushed the Cougars with a 4-0 win. Two goals were made by senior Savannah Ence and two by freshman Adelheide Johnson with Aspen Clayton contributing several assists.
North Sanpete then traveled to Delta High School to take on the Rabbits. The Hawks struggled offensively and were unable to score on the Rabbits. Delta however, put pressure on the Hawks and was able to score multiple times ending the game with a 3-0 victory over North Sanpete.
The Lady Hawks will played again this week when they traveled to Maeser Prep High School Tuesday and host American Leadership Academy at home on Thursday. (Results not available at press time).