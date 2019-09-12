NS Hawk football undefeated thus far

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete (NS) Hawk football team played two games the past two weeks which both resulted in victories. However, the Hawks faced a little bit of a struggle against the Richfield Wildcats that helped North Sanpete regain focus.
NS vs South Sevier
North Sanpete took on South Sevier at home Aug. 30 and easily overtook the Rams. Late into the first quarter, the Hawks made their way down the field where, sophomore quarter back, Landon Bowles threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to senior Connor Jorgensen with Luis Rodriguez kicking in the extra point.
The Rams struggled to gain yardage against the Hawks as several offensive errors forced the Rams to punt from the one-yard line. The kick, only making it to the 20-yard line, was picked up by the Hawks and quickly ran back down the field with Kaden Taylor scoring another touchdown for the Hawks and Rodriguez kicking in the extra point.
The first quarter ended with the Hawks leading 14 — 0. The Rams defense continued to struggle against the powerful Hawk offense as only seconds into the second quarter, Trevin Morley carried in another touchdown for the Hawks with Rodriguez again adding an extra point.
Only minutes later, the Hawks made a big move as a Rams punt was picked up by Connor Jorgensen and carried down to the 10-yard line. Brayden Church then ran in the fourth touchdown for the Hawks with the extra point by Rodriquez.
The Rams repeatedly were unable to gain yardage against the Hawks and after the Hawks regained the ball, Kaden Taylor carried in the fifth Hawks touchdown and Rodriguez added the extra point.
With three minutes left in the first half, the Rams were hoping to gain some momentum as they regained a fumble from the Hawks; however, the very next play, the Hawks tipped away and recovered a pass made by the Rams quarter back, regaining the ball and the momentum in the game.
North Sanpete continued down the field until they were in field goal range and Rodriguez kicked in a 29-yard field goal bringing the score to 38-0 for the Hawks.
The second half of the game began fairly quiet. However, Connor Jorgensen made several runs for NS, mowing over the Rams defense as the Hawks continued to find success toward the end of the third quarter.
With three minutes left in the third, Bowles completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Payton Clawson who ran the ball into the end zone, Rodriguez again added the extra point.
Then with a minute left in the third, Xander Shelley ran in a hand-off for the Hawks final touchdown. Rodriguez kicked in the extra point bringing the score to 52-0. Neither team was able to score during the fourth quarter, but any momentum the Rams had hoped to produce was gone.
The game ended with the Hawks having a commanding victory of 52-0.
NS vs Richfield
With repeated wins under the Hawks’ belt, the NS team traveled to Richfield to take on the Wildcats Sept. 6. The Hawks did start off strong, with Landon Bowles completing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Magnus Clawson and Luis Rodriguez kicking in the extra point. Both teams demonstrated strong defense with neither team scoring the rest of the first half.
At the start of the third quarter, Connor Jorgensen ran in a hand-off for another touchdown for the Hawks; however, unlike the Rams the week before, the Wildcats were not about to let the Hawks overrun them.
With five minutes left in the third quarter, Richfield answered back scoring a touchdown of their own, bringing the score to 14-7.
With the pressure on, and one minute left in the third, the Hawks were able to regain momentum and Jaxton Langschwager caught a 22-yard pass from Payton Clawson for another touchdown, with the extra point, the NS score went up 21-7.
However, Richfield was not going to go quietly. With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats ran in a touchdown bringing the score to 21-14 in favor of the Hawks. The Wildcats tried to regain power in the game, but the Hawks defense was too much for them as neither team was able to score again.
Coach Rhett Bird felt that his team had become somewhat complacent stating, “We came into the game a little bit relaxed and that can happen when you lose focus during the week. The players need to understand that every game is like preparing for a playoff game, especially with the new RPI ranking system.”
“We didn’t tackle well as a team,” said Bird, “and we didn’t execute at a high level offensively. After watching film prior to the game during practice we were really good when all 11 guys at least tried to take care of their assignment, but that only happened about 50 percent of the time during the game.”
The Hawks will definitely work on continuing to develop their already powerful defense. Their next game is at home this Friday, Sept. 13, against the Grand Red Devils from Moab.
NS freshman, JV report
North Sanpete High School has a great crop of younger football players preparing to play at the varsity level. The NS junior varsity team and the NS freshman teams have not lost any of their current contests.
On Aug. 29 the NS JV team took on the South Sevier Rams and defeated them by a score of 34-12. That same evening, the NS freshman team defeated the Ram’s freshmen 21-12.
Fast forward one week to Sept. 5, the NS freshman/sophomore team defeated the Richfield Wildcats freshman/sophomore team 39-12.
This Thursday, Sept. 12, the North Sanpete JV and freshman teams are scheduled to confront the Grand Red Devils in Moab.