SOUTH SEVIER — North Sanpete High School (NSHS) girls’ volleyball team traveled to South Sevier High School Aug. 22 to take on the Rams. The Hawks secured a 3-1 match victory, but it was not without its struggles.
The Hawks got off to a rough start as they struggled controlling their nerves in the first set. The serve receive, which is usually a strong asset for the Hawks, left a lot to be desired.
North Sanpete also chalked up several service errors missing a total of 12 over the course of the match. The first set ended with the Rams coming out on top as the Hawks fell 21-25.
Between sets, Coach Rickie Stewart refocused her team on the basics of serving and passing. The Hawks came out strong and dominated the second set destroying the Rams 25-12.
The new found momentum, however, began to waiver as the Hawks battled with the Rams barely securing the next two sets.
The third set was a point for point battle, but the Hawks came out on top with a 25-23 win. The fourth set appeared to be lost as the Hawks failed to terminate balls giving South Sevier a 23-17 lead.
However, senior outside hitter Sarah Oldroyd stepped up her serving giving the Hawks repeated opportunities to score. Junior outside hitter Gracie Christiansen and sophomore middle blocker Mekai Laupapa terminated several balls allowing the Hawks to score eight straight points and secured the victory.
The Hawks will play their first region match on Thursday, Aug. 29, against the Juab Wasps in Nephi.