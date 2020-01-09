RICHFIELD—North Sanpete (NS) Hawk Wrestlers attended the 3A State Duels in Richfield at the Sevier Valley Center Jan. 3-4. The Hawks placed sixth defeating Maeser Prep, Carbon, Union and Summit Academy.
The Hawks had several significant individual wins over the weekend and many close matches. Jaden Kaibetony, a senior Hawk wrestler, went undefeated during the duels.
Kaibetony had six matches ending in falls, and one ending in a decision 11-7, in the 182 weight class. He is one of the many Hawk wrestlers that should be on the top of the final podium at state this year. Kaibetony is a great asset to the team and has been bringing in the wins all season.
The team had others who had great weekends with several wins including Kylan Taylor, Luis Rodriguez, Rory Smith, Kaleb Curtis, Jordan Watts and Spencer Olsen.
The team has a busy month ahead of them as they finish out the second half of their season. The Hawks will travel to a region duel at Emery on Wednesday, Jan. 8. They will then wrestle at the Iron Town Duels in Cedar City Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11.
The next home duel for the Hawks will be on senior night against Grantsville Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m., at North Sanpete High School, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant.
Participation in the 3A State Duels tournament was good for the Hawks and gave them a chance to see who they will be going up against at the divisional tournament later this month on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.