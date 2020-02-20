OREM — North Sanpete (NS) Hawk’s wrestling team competed in the 3A State Championships Feb. 14-15 at Utah Valley University, Orem. The Hawks qualified 14 wrestlers in the divisional meets, but two of them sustained injuries and ended up having to pull out before the tournament started.
The team traveled to Orem on Thursday night, Feb. 13, with a sendoff party put on by the team moms and support from family and friends. Watching the senior wrestlers board the bus for their final wrestling trip was bittersweet.
The overall energy of the Hawk team that night was awesome and anyone who attended the send-off could tell the Hawks were mentally and physically prepared for the weekend.
The 3A State Championship tournament started in the morning of Feb. 14 and Kasey Curtis, the Hawk’s 113 pound wrestler, started off the tourney with weekend’s first match against the Juab Wasp’s Braxton Steiner. Curtis pinned Steiner one minute into the third period.
Curtis then faced Blake Woolsey of the Morgan Trojans in the quarterfinals. Woolsey defeated Curtis by a tech fall in the third period and went on to be the 113 pound state runner up.
Later that night, Curtis defeated South Sevier Rams wrestler Mason Gardener with a major decision of 10-1. Saturday morning, Feb. 15, Curtis was caught in the blood round and pinned by Emery Spartans wrestler Kayden World. Curtis finished the season with a record of 39-15.
At 120 pounds, the Hawk’s Kalon Bailey wrestles in one of the toughest brackets in the 3A tourney. In Bailey’s first match he was defeated by Juab Wasp wrestler Ben Nielson by major decision score of 14-6.
Bailey then defeated Carbon Dinos wrestler Colton Lowe with a pin in the second round. Later Friday night, Bailey pinned Delta Rabbits wrestler Ryder Rogers in the second period.
Saturday morning, Feb. 15, Bailey was then knocked out of the tournament when he was pinned by Emery Spartans wrestler Byron Christiansen in the second period. Bailey wrapped up the season with a record of 23-24.
In the 126 pound category, Hawk wrestler Kylan Taylor started the weekend by wrestling Union Cougars wrestler Brack Winterton and defeated him with a major decision of 15-4.
Taylor was then defeated in the quarterfinals by Lucas Carrilo of the American Leadership Academy Eagles. That Friday night, Taylor won his match with Delta Rabbits wrestler John Mclaws.
The blood round on Saturday morning, Feb. 15, was also a tough one on Taylor when he lost his match against South Summit Wildcats wrestler Taigon Bushell. Taylor’s overall record of the season is 43-16.
First year wrestler and Hawk 132 pound wrestler Xander Shelley had his first match on the big stage Friday, Feb. 14, but round one was a tough loss when Shelley was defeated by Delta Rabbits wrestler Josh Jackson.
Then Shelley got his first-ever state win in the second round by beating Morgan Trojans wrestler Rylan Crowther 8-2. Shelley finished up Friday night by pinning Manti Templars wrestler Kayden Fowles in the third round. Shelley has come a long ways this year and ended his season with a record of 22-30.
Hawk wrestler Adrian Lemus placed fourth in the 138 pound weight class. He was one of the Hawks four seniors competing in the 3A State Tournament. Lemus started off with two wins which put him right into the semifinals.
He defeated San Juan Broncos wrestler Landon Black and Morgan Trojans wrestler William Lance both by major decision. Lemus’ semifinal match was against returning state champion Juab Wasps wrestler Channing Warner.
Warner and Lemus had yet to meet up this season due to Lemus being out with a concussion earlier in the season. Warner beat Lemus by tech fall late in the third period.
Lemus then went on to defeat Manti Templars wrestler Kaleb Rimmasch in the consultation semifinals which put him in position for a placing match against Delta Rabbits wrestler Trey Butler.
Butler ended up with the win, but it did give Lemus a fourth place finish. Lemus has had an amazing four years of wrestling for the Hawks and ended his season with a 37-11 record.
In the 145 pound category, Hawk wrestler Porter Taylor had a tough go at state. He went out with two losses during the weekend, losing to Delta Rabbits wrestler Kurtus Nielson and South Summit Wildcats wrestler Jon Mora. Taylor ended the season with a varsity record of 7-21.
Hawk senior Kaleb Curtis gave it his best shot in the 160 pound category at state but came up short in the end. Curtis is a four-year Hawk veteran wrestler who was injured with a hairline fracture to his fibula on Feb. 10.
That was not the way Curtis wanted to end his senior year, so he wrestled through the pain. Curtis lost to South Sevier Rams wrestler Torgerson by a pin in the third period.
Curtis fought hard in his next match but came up just shy losing to American Leadership Academy Eagles wrestler Alex Vigo 7-5. Curtis ended his senior year with a record of 25-20.
In the 170 pound category, Hawk wrestler Luis Rodriguez was one of those that just came up short of placing by going out in the blood round. Rodriguez had wins against Juab Wasps wrestler Seeley and Richfield Wildcats wrestler Harvey.
Then Morgan Trojans wrestler Belinski pinned Rodriquez in the quarterfinals and Delta Rabbits wrestler Willoughby defeated Rodriguez in the final round. Rodriquez has had a successful season wrestling for the Hawks and ended his senior year with a record of 44-13.
In the 182 pound category, North Sanpete Hawk wrestler Jaden Kaibetony is the Hawks first state champion since 2008. To read about Kaibetony’s success at state see the article entitled “NS Hawk Wrestling Team celebrates first state champion since 2008.”
Kaibetony’s favorite quote is by Geronimo and says “I will never surrender. I will fight until I’m the last man standing.” Kaibetony did just that, he is proof of what hard work and determination can do.
Hawk wrestler Spencer Olson is one-of-two Hawk 195 pound wrestlers. He pinned Juab Wasp’s wrestler Ludlow in the third period of the tourney’s first round. Olson then faced Delta Rabbits wrestler Jake Jackson who ended up being the 195 pound champion.
After losing to Jackson, Olson pinned Grantsville Cowboys wrestler Shafer and then lost to Morgan Trojans wrestler Adam in the blood round. Olson finished the season with a record of 28-28.
The Hawks wrestler Laramie Roberts, the other 195 pound wrestler, placed third in the state tournament. Roberts came into the season halfway through due to an injury and wrestled in the heavy weight division.
At the divisionals, Roberts didn’t meet the minimum weight requirements for heavyweight and had to be moved to a new weight class.
At state in the quarterfinal match, Roberts also wrestled Morgan Trojans wrestler Adams and pinned him in the second period. Then in the semifinal match, his opponent was state champion Delta Rabbits wrestler Jake Jackson. Roberts had never wrestled against Jackson and came up short in the match.
After losing to Jackson, Roberts faced Juab Wasps wrestler Talon Holdaway in the third place match and won by pinning Holdaway in one minute and 18 seconds. The Hawks are excited because Roberts will return next year as a senior and may have another chance at state.
Rounding out the Hawks lineup is junior Rory Smith in the 220 pound category. Smith won his first match by defeating South Sevier Rams wrestler Christopher Good. Unfortunately, he lost his next two matches to South Summit Wildcats wrestler Whitmore and Juab Wasps wrestler Blackburn.
Coach Bryan Strain says he is quite proud of the team. They have been putting in extra work and set many high goals for themselves. Even though some of the wrestlers came up just shy of their goals, the coaches are proud of each one of them. Each year the Hawk wrestlers are improving with more wrestlers ending up on the podium in tournaments.
Coach Strain just wrapped up his fourth year of coaching the Hawks. Having a coach stick with the team year after year is proving to have success for the Hawks. The team was ranked 10th overall in 3A going into the tournament and came out placing ninth out of 17 teams.
North Sanpete High School Principal Nan Ault said “We have watched this wrestling program grow and develop. With the help of our devoted parents and a solid coaching staff, we expect only bigger success and better results in the future. I am so proud of our wrestlers this year and to have a State Champion is just what we expected. ALWAYS HAWK STRONG!”