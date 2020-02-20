OREM—North Sanpete (NS) Hawk senior wrestler Jaden Kaibetony, in the 182 pound category, has reached the top of the podium during the 3A State Wrestling Tournament after two tough days of matches, Feb. 14-15, 2020; at Utah Valley University, Orem.
Kaibetony has only worked as a wrestler for the past three years. He knew that it was going to take more to reach his goal to be a state champion and he was willing to put in the time to make it happen.
He attended wrestling camps all summer and also attended Cowan Wrestling Academy after football practice to perfect his wrestling skills.
Going into the tournament, Kaibetony was seated first from his division in the 3A tournament bracket. Because he was the top wrestler in his weight class he earned a bye the first round on Friday, Feb. 14.
His first match of the tournament was against Grantsville Cowboys wrestler Cruz Baldovinez. Kaibetony worked hard in this match and defeated Baldovinez by decision 9 to 2.
The semi-final match on Saturday morning, Feb. 15, was going to be a tough one against Juab Wasps Rylan Watts. As the returning state champion, Watts had defeated Kaibetony earlier in the season.
Kaibetony knew what it was going to take to beat Watts and he never let up. He stayed calm, focused and worked what moves he knew best and then secured the semifinal win by pinning Watts in the second period.
The stage was set for the finals and several Hawk fans showed up to help fill the stands to cheer on their Hawk wrestler in the finals. Kaibetony had his own section of 20 plus family members there as his biggest fans.
Having set the high goal of becoming a state champion earlier in the season, it was now his time to shine and make that goal a reality. Kaibetony’s opponent was South Sevier Rams wrestler Taylor Hunt.
Hunt and Kaibetony had not yet wrestled each other during the season. Once the match started, Hunt was quick to shoot in and take Kaibetony down, but that didn’t last long.
Kaibetony stayed calm, reversed Hunt and came out on top. He then turned Hunt onto his back to earn near-fall points before the first round ended. Kaibetony was dominating the match and the Hawk fans were getting excited.
He finally sealed the deal, with about 40 seconds left in the match, by putting Hunt on his back and pinning him. The Hawk fans erupted and North Sanpete Head Coach Bryan Strain and Assistant Coach Hootchy Brewer were out of their seats celebrating.
Hawk wrestler Jaden Kaibetony is the first state champion wrestler from North Sanpete High School since Dylan Clark in 2008. This makes this win that much sweeter.