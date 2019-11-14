NS Hawks fall to Trojans 10-7 in semi-finals

OREM — The North Sanpete Hawks traveled to Mountain View High School last Saturday, Nov. 9, to take on the Morgan Trojans in the 3A State Football Semi-finals.
Last year the Hawks faced Morgan on the same field in the semi-finals and were able to defeat them and continue on into the state championship. North Sanpete hoped to repeat this success and take another crack at the state title; however, some controversial referee calls and an inability to score on Trojan defense resulted in a season ending loss for the Hawks.
The first quarter began with both teams gaining ample yardage on the field. The Trojans were able to find holes in the Hawk’s defense running up the middle multiple times; however, the Hawks answered back with their long game as sophomore quarterback Landon Bowles completed several passes down field to his team mates.
With seconds left in the first quarter the Hawks were first to score as they stood at “goal and inches” with senior Payton Clawson pushing through the Trojan defense and putting the first points on the board. With the extra point, the quarter ended with a 7-0 Hawk lead.
In the second quarter, Morgan defense put quite a bit of pressure on the Hawks as they pushed North Sanpete farther away from their end zone.
As the Hawks stood on their own four-yard line, they hoped to complete a first down; however, Morgan defense put pressure on Bowles causing him to obtain an “intentional grounding” call as Bowles was sacked and Morgan secured a “safety” putting two points on the board.
The ruling did generate some controversy as several North Sanpete coaches and spectators didn’t agree with the intentional grounding call, believing that there were players in front of Bowles whom the pass could have been intended for. However, the ruling stood and the second quarter ended with North Sanpete leading 7-2.
The second half of the game began and halfway through the third quarter another controversial call raised some anger in the North Sanpete crowd. Quarterback Landon Bowles tried to complete a pass as he was tackled by Morgan’s defense; shortly after releasing the ball, it was intercepted by Morgan and returned for a touchdown.
However, North Sanpete coaches and players argued that Bowles was down since both knees had made contact with the turf before he released the ball.
Coach Bird tried to discuss the call with referees, but his arguments fell on deaf ears as the game continued on and Morgan, instead of kicking in the extra point, ran the ball in for the 2- point conversion. The third quarter ended with a 7-10 score with the Hawks trailing.
The fourth quarter began and neither team, North Sanpete or Morgan were able to score. Some dropped passes, and inability to gain yardage did not help as the Hawks fell to the Morgan Trojans with a final score of 7-10.
When speaking to Coach Bird after the game and asking him about the season overall he said, “In the end, we are very proud of this season. There wasn’t one week where the athletes weren’t engaged and bought in. They deserve a lot of credit for this season.”
“Of course we all hoped this season would have ended with another chance to compete at the state title,” Bird said, “But more importantly we are proud of the hard work and energy that was put in to even believe that goal was a possibility. I believe this group of players learned how to be successful, not only on the football field, but in life as well.”
When asked about the game against Morgan in particular, Coach Bird stated, “We preached all week that turnovers would be the difference in the game and it proved to be the difference against Morgan. If we take care of the ball, I believe we are back on the field preparing for a state championship next year.”
Senior Jaxton Langschwager, a big asset to the Hawk team this year, had a lot to say about the season and Morgan game as well. Langschwager expressed the attitude and culture of the team and how the team bought in and trusted the coaching staff stating, “We saw what the program did last year and those seniors paved the way for how a team should work and behave, we wanted to continue that this year.”
“Obviously, we hoped to go further, but I feel that if the team continues to manage themselves as we have the past few years, they will get the state title soon enough,” he said.
Langschwager had to say about the Morgan game and its controversial calls, “It’s not the ref’s fault, we should have completed some passes and done our jobs a little bit better if we wanted to win.”
The Hawks finished the season with an impressive 10-2 record.