NS volleyball toasts Manti Templars

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete (NS) Lady Hawks hosted the Manti Templars Sept. 17 for their annual homecoming volleyball match. The Hawks ended the night with a victory, but had some bumps along the way.
At the start of the game, the Hawks faced some challenges that forced them to make unexpected changes. Halfway through the set, North Sanpete suffered two injuries which resulted in some position changes for the Hawks.
Outside hitter Graciee Christiansen was unable to return to the game, so middle blocker Melissa Ferre was moved to the outside and junior varsity middle blocker, Halle Pay, was put into the varsity middle blocker position.
With these changes, it took the Hawks a few plays to figure out their new spots which cost them the first set losing 20-25.
The second set began and the Hawks had new vitality as they fought back against the Templars. Even though the Hawks continued to struggle offensively, their passing and defense kept them in the game as they outlasted the Templars ending the second set with a 25-18 score.
The Lady Hawks were able to carry their success over into the rest of the game as they took the next two sets 25-20 and 25-16. During both sets the Hawks continued to struggle with their offense until senior right side hitter Makenzie Lewis began to terminate ball after ball. Senior setter Kennedy Emerick continued to set Lewis who ended the game with 15 kills.
When speaking with Lewis after the game, Lewis noted that after her team mates became injured she noticed that the team seemed shaken and nervous.
Lewis said, “When I noticed that we looked upset and how we were struggling putting a ball away, it was then that I realized that as soon as one person starts to act this way it is extremely contagious.”
“I decided that if nervousness was contagious, then confidence could be too,” she said. “I just decided mentally that I could do it. I knew how to put a ball in the court. It didn’t have to be a kill on the 10-foot line, but just a solid swing in the court and we would score.”
Lewis continued, “Our passing has been great which allows us to swing at the ball, but we stressed ourselves out by worrying so much about messing up. I think we just need to trust our training and trust that we are disciplined enough to do the job.”
“In the game, I felt confident because I knew that my team trusted me and I didn’t want to let them down,” she said.