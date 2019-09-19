NSHS golf makes steady progress

NEPHI — The North Sanpete boy’s golf team traveled to Nephi last Thursday for another region tournament. The boys are making steady progress and this week improved their game by 18 stokes with five athletes scoring under 100.
North Sanpete was also able to beat out American Leadership Academy (ALA) placing them fifth out of six teams. Coach Bill Pollock said that he was excited to see some promising young talent in freshman players Tanner Kerksiek and Cooper Christensen, who were the second and third place scorers.
The scores for the tournament were led by Delta who scored a 332, followed by Juab – 335; Manti – 341; Union – 342; North Sanpete – 378; and ALA — 383.
The Hawks will take to the links again on Thursday to compete on the Palisade Golf Course.