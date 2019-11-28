SALT LAKE CITY — North Sanpete High School (NSHS) boys’ basketball team traveled to the Vivint Smart Home Arena Nov. 22, for a rare opportunity to tour the facility, play a preseason game and observe NBA players warm up.
The Hawk athletes were allowed to tour the under-workings of the arena, watch both Utah Jazz and Golden State Warrior players warm up for their NBA game later that evening, and play in their own preseason game on the Jazz basketball court.
The boys had an enjoyable experience, received merchandise signed from several NBA players and to top things off, North Sanpete won their preseason game against the Grand Red Devils by a score of 72 — 69. The star of the night was Tyrel Morley who hit seven three-point shots on the Utah Jazz court.
This week, the Hawks also took on the South Sevier Rams, Tuesday, Nov. 26 (Scores were not available at press time).
The Hawk basketball players will play against Carbon High School at home on the North Sanpete basketball court Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m., 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant.