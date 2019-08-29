DELTA — The boy’s golf team from North Sanpete High School (NSHS) traveled to Delta to compete in a tournament at Sunset View Golf Course Aug. 22. The team is making steady improvements as they shot their highest score of the year.
Cooper Christensen looks to be a promising young freshman as his skills get better with each tournament. Christensen upped his score by 10 shots and will continue to perfect his technique and overall score.
Coach Bill Pollock pointed out that the athletes will continue to progress with each new course the players tackle. “Our home course is fairly easy and doesn’t present many obstacles or challenges for the athletes to practice against,” stated Pollock, “Each week we take away something new from the more challenging courses they play.”
The boys will play again at 10 a.m., Sept. 5, when they host a tournament on their home course at Skyline Mountain Resort Golf Course.