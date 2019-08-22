NSHS Hawk football beats Grantsville 7-6

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete High School (NSHS) hosted the Grantsville Cowboys Aug. 16, for the first football game of the 2019-20 season. The motivation of NSHS Head Coach Rhett Bird helped carry the athletes through the game as the Hawks beat Grantsville 7-6.
This was considered to be one of the biggest games of the new season with the implementation of the new Rating Percentage Index (RPI) that was introduced by the UHSAA this year.
According to the new RPI, Grantsville, was ranked third in state, and if conquered by the Hawks, a win would boost the Hawks’ overall state standings. The Hawks placed second in state last year and hope to continue that legacy which has created some new pressure for the athletes.
Coach Bird discussed heavily with his team the importance of this win. He notes that, “The beginning of the game there were quite a few jitters, but we knew that would be the case for some of the players who had never played at the varsity level before.”
Bird continues, “Our quarterback was disappointed early on for missing a couple of passes when he is usually very accurate, I told him that at the end of the day we learn from it and move on, because what matters most is we did enough as a group to get the win.”
On Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m., the Hawks will face Emery High School at Emery. Coach Bird points out that even though the game against Emery may not do as much for the Hawks RPI ranking, the coaches and athletes will treat every game with equal importance and the athletes are expected to play to their full potential no matter who the opponent is.