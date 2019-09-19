MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete High School (NSHS) Hawk football team hosted the Grand High School Red Devils on Sept. 13 for a game that resulted in a win for the Hawks. The Hawks are proving again this year that they are a force to be reckoned with as they mowed over the Red Devils 42-10.
Quickly into the first quarter, football carries by Payton Clawson and Connor Jorgensen resulted in NSHS quickly driving down the field. Only five minutes into the first quarter, Jorgensen ran in a hand off resulting the first points on the board for the Hawks.
Luis Rodriguez then kicked in the extra point for NSHS. Grand tried to get their offense going, but the Hawks defense was too much for them. Only gaining minor yardage, the Red Devils were forced to punt.
That punt took a bad bounce and was picked up by Jorgensen who ran it in for another Hawks touchdown and Rodriguez added the extra point. The first quarter ended with the Hawks leading Grand 14-0.
The second quarter proved to be another impressive show for the Hawks. Only seconds into the quarter, North Sanpete scored again when Jorgensen carried in another handoff and Rodriguez adding the extra point.
The Red Devils continued to struggle offensively as the Hawk defense swarmed their opponents during each possession. Defenders Laramie Roberts, Jaxton Langschwager and Cole Mickel made several crucial tackles for the Hawks with Mickel having a total of nine and Roberts and Langschwager each adding eight.
Grand couldn’t gain any momentum as each attempt to carry the ball resulted in only minor gains as North Sanpete predicted their every move.
With the Hawks defense doing their job, the offense continued to carry their weight as well and with five minutes left in the second quarter, Jorgensen again carried in a hand off and Rodriguez kicked in the extra point.
As the quarter began to wind down and it appeared that the game was headed into the second half, the Hawks proved they weren’t done yet.
North Sanpete pushed Grand down the field and with only seconds left in the first half, Jorgensen again carried in a hand off for another touchdown for the Hawks. With Rodriguez adding the extra point, the Hawks went into half time leading Grand, 35-0.
North Sanpete continued to carry their success into the second half as the NSHS defense team continued to stop Grand while the Hawk offense players continued to deliver.
With five minutes left, quarterback Mason Bailey completed a pass to Magnus Clawson for the touchdown. Rodriguez again added the extra point. Grand tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter and successfully scored a touchdown and later a field goal bringing the score to 42-10, but Grand couldn’t overcome the Hawks.
When interviewing Coach Rhett Bird about the victory he stated, “We came more mentally prepared for this game than last week and it all started in the pre-game warm up.”
“We have tried to make it a point to the team that it doesn’t matter who we play, we need to show up just like we are playing the last game of the season,” Bird said. “Last week’s game against Richfield was an eye opener for everyone that if we go through the motions and let a team stick around, we could get beat by anyone.”
In regards to the anticipated homecoming game this Friday, Coach Bird had this to say, “Homecoming is always one of those games that you have to know when to flip the switch and focus in, but also have fun throughout the week with everyone else in the school.”
“We will expect the kids to stay focused in all of our meetings and practices, but enjoy the events that are happening during the day and after school,” said Bird. “If you prepare that way, without losing focus and just relaxing, homecoming with all the fans and energy can be used to your advantage.”
For this year’s homecoming game, everyone is encouraged to come support the Hawks at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, as they take on the American Leadership Academy Eagles.