NSHS Hawks declaw ALA Eagles 48-0

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete’s homecoming went off without a hitch last week as the festivities concluded with a “cherry on top” victory by the Hawks football team. North Sanpete chalked up another victory with a whopping 48-0 score as they soared passed the American Leadership Eagles.
During the first quarter, Hawks Connor Jorgensen and Payton Clawson each ran in a touch down for North Sanpete and Luis Rodriguez added the extra point for each putting the Hawks up 14-0.
However, the second quarter was where the Hawks truly shined, as they added three more touchdowns to create a staggering lead. Only seconds into the second quarter, quarterback Landon Bowles completed a 20-yard pass to Jaxton Langschwager for the touchdown.
Shortly after, Payton Clawson scored two more touchdowns for the Hawks giving North Sanpete a commanding 35-0 lead.
The second half of the game proved just as successful as the Eagles couldn’t get anything going offensively as any attempts to move down the field were quickly cut off by the Hawk defense.
During the third quarter, Connor Jorgensen was again able to carry a hand off into the end zone giving the Hawks a 42-0 lead. Whatever hope the Eagles had at closing the gap was gone as the Hawks continued to stop the Eagles and quickly regained the ball for more offensive opportunities.
To finish off the game, during the fourth quarter Brayden Church ran in a final touchdown for the Hawks and Luis Rodriguez added the extra point ending the game with a 48-0 victory over ALA.
The Hawks will play again on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., as they take on the rival Juab High School Wasps in Nephi.