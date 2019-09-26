NSHS junior varsity football tackles 5A Dons

North Sanpete Hawk JV team quarterback Tyler Allen (in back) hands off the ball to running back Jordan Watts while fullback Xander Shelley (in front) and offensive lineman Rory Smith #68 play a difficult but successful game against the Spanish Fork Dons Sept. 19. The Hawk JV team has not lost a game this season and defeated the Dons 26-12. (Photo courtesy of Shauna Watts)