NSHS junior varsity football tackles 5A Dons

SPANISH FORK — North Sanpete High School (NSHS) Hawk junior varsity football team took on the Spanish Fork Dons Sept. 19 and came away with a definitive win.
NSHS is a smaller, 3A school, and when the challenge to play against the larger Spanish Fork 5A School was on the field it was a rough start. The JV teams warmed up and took to the field.
In the first quarter, it wasn’t long before the Dons made their first touchdown and even though their chance for an extra point was blocked by the Hawks the feeling seemed to be that it might be a difficult, up-hill climb to win the game.
Although up to this point in the season, the Hawk JV team had not lost a single game, that prospect of possibly losing was felt.
But with encouragement and some tough discipline and reminders of what the team members were to do when running plays, the Hawks finally completed a touchdown and followed up with a two-point conversion. At the end of the first half the score was 8-6 in Hawks favor.
Realizing that it was possible to overcome a team from a larger school, the Hawk JV team moved forward and in the third quarter scored another touchdown, raising the lead by six points, 14-6.
Then with 6:54 left in the third quarter, the Hawks again scored another touchdown over the Dons 20-6. It was obvious the Dons were not happy with this chain of events as the Dons supporters were looking for anything they could cheer to support their team.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Dons pushed in a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough. With 3:42 left on the clock, the Hawks completed their last touchdown of the evening and held the Dons back. The Hawks proved their ability to overcome the larger school’s team with a final score of 26-12.