SPRINGVILLE — North Sanpete High School’s Swim Team traveled to American Leadership Academy Jan. 21 for the region swim meet.
The swim team has grown quite a bit the last few years with the addition of the Mt. Pleasant City Aquatic Center.
Athletes at North Sanpete High School have been showing off their abilities as they continue to compete in region. This year both the girls and guys relay teams took third in the medley race and the guys took first place in the 200 freestyle relay.
Some individual athletes shined as well with Hope Christensen taking second place in the 50 freestyle and first place in the 100 freestyle. Senior Brigham Lewis also took first place in the 200 freestyle relay.
“We’ve really had a good group this year, and everyone put forth our best effort at every practice. Our program has grown the last few years and we have improved each season. It’s exciting for both our coaches and swimmers to continue to grow this program,” said Senior Natalie Day.