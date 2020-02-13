PROVO- North Sanpete High School’s (NSHS) swim team traveled to Brigham Young University Feb. 7-8 for the annual 3A State Swimming Competition.
This year the swimmers hoped to finish better than last year as the team has continued to grow and improve with the use of the new Mt. Pleasant swimming facility.
Last year, the Hawks men’s and women’s teams both placed 17th at state; however, this year North Sanpete was able to achieve their goals and improve and have jumped up a few spaces. The girls placed 14th and the boys placed 13th.
Besides improving their overall team placement at state, the Hawks also had some individual and team success.
The Men’s 400 Free Relay took ninth place and set a new school record of 3:46.29; Hope Christensen took fifth place in the 50 Freestyle with a new school record of 26.92; Brigham Lewis placed seventh in the Men’s 100 Breaststroke and broke the school record with a time of 1:07.48; and the Men’s 200 Free Relay team took third with a new school record of 1:39.12.