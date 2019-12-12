Prepare now for ice fishing season

SALT LAKE CITY— With most of Utah getting pelted by freezing temperatures, going fishing may not be at the top of the to-do list. However, don’t put away that tackle box just yet — ice fishing season is just around the corner, and December is the perfect time to prepare.
Ice fishing is a great way to get outdoors during the winter and is a great activity for the whole family.
“Fishing during the winter can be spectacular,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) sportfish coordinator Randy Oplinger said. “You can access an entire lake by walking across the ice; ice fishing gives those who don’t own a boat a great opportunity to fish wherever they would like on a lake.”
While the ice may not be quite thick enough yet for safe fishing in many parts of the state, anglers can begin to prepare now by making sure to have the right gear. Here’s a look at some of the recommended equipment to have and tips to help anglers to be successful when ice fishing:
Equipment needed
1.) An auger to drill a hole in the ice. Use either a hand-powered auger or a motorized auger. Those new to the sport will find that hand augers work well and typically cost around $50;
2.) Something to scoop the slush out of the hole after it is drilled. Ice fishing scoops can be purchased for only a few dollars or a slotted spoon from the kitchen can work;
3.) Ice fishing rod and line (costs typically start around $20);
4.) Ice fishing lures (these are normally $3-4 each);
5.) Some bait, like mealworms or wax worms (these are $3 a cup, which will last a few fishing trips);
6.) Warm winter clothing;
7.) A camping chair or bucket to sit on.
“You can get into the sport of ice fishing for under $100,” Oplinger said. “Just like with any sport, you can spend more if you’d like additional equipment, but you don’t need to spend a lot of money to be successful and have a good time.”
Tips for success
During the winter when a waterbody has frozen over, fish often stay near the bottom of the lake. Because of that, a good recommendation is to start with a fishing lure about a foot off the bottom.
However, fish don’t always stay along the bottom of the lake, so if there aren’t any strikes, then try setting the lure at different depths. Fish finders can be helpful in determining where the fish are, or consider asking other anglers who are having success at the same waterbody.
Fish don’t strike hard under the ice, so anglers will have to carefully watch the tip of their line to know if there are any bites. One thing that can help with that is adding a spring bobber to the end of the fishing rod to help anglers notice those gentle strikes.
Anglers can catch any fish species through the ice, and any time of day can be good when ice fishing.
“The best way to prepare for ice fishing is to make sure to be dressed warmly for the colder weather and to make sure all the equipment is ready,” Oplinger said. “If you are new to the sport, you can get additional tips and recommendations from fellow anglers, employees at tackle stores or online. It’s always a good idea to check local fishing reports as well.”
Safety recommendations
The general safety recommendation is to not step on the ice unless it is at least four inches thick. However, keep in mind that ice thickness can vary across a lake, so if it is four inches in one spot, don’t assume it is four inches across the entire lake.
When venturing out onto the ice, be sure to drill test holes to determine the thickness. Anglers should also avoid having large groups of people and equipment in a small area — spread the weight out.
“As an extra precaution, consider purchasing ice safety picks, which can help an angler get out of a lake if there is a fall through the ice,” Oplinger said. “I’d also recommend having a rope just in case. And it’s always a good idea to have someone else with you when ice fishing.”
The more prepared anglers are, the more success they can have, so start prepping now to have a great ice fishing season!
More ice safety tips can be found on the Utah State Parks website at https://stateparks.utah.gov/activities/boating/ice-safety/.