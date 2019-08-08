Prepare now for safe, successful archery hunt

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah archery hunts for bull elk and buck mule deer begin Saturday, Aug. 17. If planning to be archery hunting this fall, there are several ways to prepare for the hunt and stay safe while out in the field.
While archery hunting doesn’t involve firearms, it does present some unique risks that hunters should be aware of.
“Every year, we receive reports of hunters getting injured falling from trees, or jabbing themselves or other hunters while carrying arrows in their hands,” said RaLynne Takeda, hunter education program manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR).
Safety guidelines
With some knowledge and preparation, it is easy to stay safe while hunting. Here are some general safety tips for archery hunting:
Use tree stand safely
Before placing a portable tree stand in a tree, be sure to check the stand’s weight rating. Make sure it will support both the weight of the user and the weight of their equipment.
“Hunters sometimes forget to factor in the weight of their equipment,” Takeda said. “If the combined weight of your body and the equipment is greater than the weight the stand can support, it could easily collapse, sending you and your gear to the ground below.”
Another risk, is falling while climbing the tree or falling from the stand, once reaching it.
“Before you start climbing, attach a safety harness, also called a fall arrest system, to yourself and the tree,” Takeda said. “Keep it attached until you’re on the ground again.”
Another risk is trying to carry the equipment while climbing the tree. Hunters should not attempt that. Instead, attach a haul line to the equipment, leaving plenty of slack in the line.
Then, attach your safety harness to the tree and start climbing, holding the haul line in one hand or tied to your belt. After climbing onto the stand stand, use the haul line to lift the equipment up to the stand.
But remember, it is illegal to build a tree stand on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management. Only portable stands can be used in those areas.
Uncovered arrows
Don’t leave any arrows uncovered. Broadhead arrows are extremely sharp, so it is a risk to carry one in a hand or nock one into the bow before ready to shoot. Hunters should not remove arrows from their quiver until it’s time to shoot.
“It only takes a few seconds to remove an arrow from a quiver, nock the arrow and shoot it,” Takeda said. “The few seconds you’ll save by carrying arrows in your hand or nocked on your bow aren’t worth it.”
Know the target
Never take a shot at a deer or an elk that is beyond a comfortable maximum range. Also, before releasing an arrow, make sure of the target and what’s beyond it.
“Arrows, especially carbon arrows, can hit with great force at distances as far as 100 yards from the point of release,” Takeda said. “You must know what is behind your target and make sure to never shoot where a road is in the background.”
“We address and take very seriously any violations that can affect the public’s safety in the field and that detract from the overall quality of the hunting experience,” DWR Law Enforcement Capt. J Shirley said. “Many of those violations include things like loaded guns in a vehicle, not using a helmet while driving an off-highway vehicle, driving off-road and driving under the influence.”
Preparation tips
There are also some things that archery hunters should know and practice before heading into the field. Here are some basic preparation tips:
Check equipment
Make sure the laminations on the bow are not flaking or separating and make sure the strings on the bow are not fraying. If using a compound bow, make sure the pulleys and cables are in good shape.
Also, make sure the arrow’s spline (the stiffness of the arrow’s shaft) matches the bow’s draw weight. If the bow’s draw weight produces more force than an arrow can handle, the arrow could fly off target or even shatter or break as it is released.
Sharpening arrows
When sharpening broadhead arrows, take some time and be careful. The broadheads need to be razor sharp before going out into the field. But make sure to not get cut while sharpening them.
Practice shooting as much as possible. Use the same broadheads that will be used during the hunt so the use of them will be a familiar process. The DWR has two public shooting ranges that are a great place to practice before the hunt.
Get permission
Obtain written permission from private landowners before hunting on their property or using their property to access public land. If written permission can’t be obtained, find another access point to the hunting unit.
Know boundaries
Do some advance scouting and become familiar with the area planned for hunting. Make sure to know the boundaries of the limited-entry units and other restricted areas for the hunt. And try to refrain from hunting the boundary line, as it can complicate things if an animal that is shot crosses the boundary line.
Be careful in popular outdoor areas and follow all laws. Make sure to be well beyond the minimum distances hunters must maintain from roads and dwellings.
If planning to hunt in Salt Lake County, note that the county’s hunting restrictions are more restrictive than the rest of Utah. Be familiar with where hunting is and isn’t allowed before heading into the field. Avoid hunting in areas that a lot of people use.
Bowhunter class
Take the DWR’s bowhunter education class. While hunters are not required to take this course to bow hunt in Utah, it is a helpful resource for beginners and experienced hunters alike.
The class teaches bowhunting safety, ethics, hunting methods and more. Hunters can take the course online or in an instructor-led class. Learn more and sign up for the class online at https://wildlife.utah.gov/online-bowhunter-course.html.
Visit Hunt Planner
This free, useful resource includes notes from the biologist who manages the unit planned for the hunt, general information about the unit, safety and weather items to be aware of for that particular area.
Information about the number of bucks on the unit, compared to the number of does, is also listed. Users will also find maps that show the unit’s boundaries, which land is public and private and the various types of deer habitat found on the unit.
The Utah Hunt Planner can be found online at https://dwrapps.utah.gov/huntboundary/hbstart.
Once shot, what?
Know what to do once a shot has been taken. Watch the animal and determine the direction it took. Then, go to the spot where the animal was last seen and find the arrow. If there’s blood on it, use a compass and take a bearing on the direction the animal went.
Then, wait 30 minutes before tracking it. If an animal is tracked too soon, it can be spooked into running. If a hunter waits at least 30 minutes before tracking it, most of the deer and elk that are shot will be found dead within a reasonable distance of their starting point, saving the hunter a lot of time and hiking.
Tracking the animal
When tracking an animal, look for blood not only on the ground, but also on the brush. If you begin to lose the animal’s trail, tie a piece of biodegradable marking tape near the last blood spot. Then, search for the animal’s trail by walking a circular pattern out from the tape.
The tape will serve as a marker that will let a hunter know where they started. Also, by tying tape at the locations of the last three or four blood spots, a hunter can then stand away from the tape and look at the trail. Doing that will help a hunter visualize the direction the animal went.
Finding the animal
Once the shot animal has been found, check to see if its eyes are open. If they’re not, the animal probably isn’t dead. If its eyes are open, touch one of the eyes with a long stick.
If the animal is still alive, touching one of the eyes with a long stick will provide a safe distance to keep a hunter out of harm’s way and alert the hunter to the fact that it’s still alive.
Once the animal is dead, field dress and cool the meat immediately. Temperatures are usually warm during the fall archery hunt, which can cause the meat to spoil quickly.
Fire restrictions
Learn about fire restrictions beforehand. Check to see if campfires are allowed in the planned hunting area. If campfires are allowed, make sure it’s completely extinguished before leaving it.
Pour water on the fire, stir it, add more water and stir again until it is cold to the touch. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
Know rules
Know the rules in the Big Game Field Regulations Guidebook. Make sure to be familiar with all the rules before hunting. A free copy of the 2019 guidebook is available on the DWR website at https://wildlife.utah.gov/guidebooks/2019_field_regs.pdf.