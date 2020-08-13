Red and White Game sets tone for Hawk football

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete’s football team is back on the field and ready for the upcoming season. After coming up just short in the Semi Final game last season against Morgan, the team and coaches are ready to hit the field hard, and give everything it takes to bring home that State Championship this year.
Last Wednesday night all of the Hawk football players took to the field to play in the traditional Red and White game. The team looked good and prepared for this upcoming season.
Coach Rhett Bird said, “We are really excited about this season. We have some great vocal leadership and guys that love to compete.” You can see that love of competition watching them play, even against their own teammates.
“As always, we will set high goals for ourselves and work weekly to go and achieve them. We have been stressing to everyone that it is going to take us all, buying into one purpose to go and be successful,” said Bird.
This summer the team was able to get back on the field for practice and camp even though it looked a little different then it has in the past.
With Covid-19 there are a lot of new procedures the coaches and players have to take to be safe and to participate this season. Even with the new steps in place, the team still showed up each day and gave it their all.
Bird said, “What I have seen most this summer that has really impressed me is the unity the boys have, it doesn’t matter who makes the plays, everyone on the field and sidelines gets excited for that guy and that’s a big move forward.”
This season will look a little different for Hawk fans and all those details are still being hammered out with the North Sanpete athletic department. Only a limited number of fans will be allowed in the football stadium to cheer on the team.
Centracom channel 10 does a great job, and has plans to live stream as many of the games as possible on Channel 10 and the internet this season. Nate Palmer from Centracom says that they have a great partnership with local high school broadcasting classes and they will be working closely with them this season to bring what they can to help Hawk Fans watch their team.
Friday, August 14 the Hawks varsity team will travel to play the Grantsville Cowboys in their endowment game. The following week the regular season will kick off. Augutst 20 the JV and Freshman teams will be traveling to Emery and on Friday, August 21 the Hawks will host the Emery Spartans in their first home game of the season.
“We are excited to be out there on the field amid all the craziness and we will take the season one week at a time,” said Bird.