MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete (NS) Hawk wrestlers kicked off their season on Nov. 21 with their Red, White and Alumni Night held at North Sanpete High School. The wrestlers battled it out on the mat for the varsity spot in several weigh divisions.
The Hawk wrestlers have a strong lineup this year with 11 returning state qualifiers from last year, including four returning seniors Adrian Lemus, Luis Rodriguez, Kaleb Curtis and Jayden Kaibetony along with a new senior addition, John Rigby.
Following the high school matches, some former Hawk wrestlers and other former wrestlers now living in North Sanpete took to the mat. The alumni night event started last season and has been well received. Colton Humphries, a North Sanpete graduate from 2018, said, “It felt so good to get back on the mat again.”
High School Assistant Coach Hootchy Brewer was a team favorite as his team cheered him on from the side of the mat, getting their chance to coach him.
Watching these past wrestlers is something that has brought back great unity to the Hawk wrestling community. The support from former wrestlers helps bring a lot of encouragement to the current team.
Even though some of these wrestlers were probably feeling the pain the next morning and even a few days later, the overwhelming response is to keep alumni night as an annual event.
This year’s Hawk wrestling team is filled with strong, solid wrestlers and hopes to have several who place at state. The Hawks first official wrestling match of the season will be against the Union Cougars Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., at 850 East Lagoon Street, Roosevelt.