Mount Pleasant, UT (84647)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected.