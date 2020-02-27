MANTI— Manti Templars Boys Basketball Team won the State 3A Basketball Championship over the Richfield Wildcats Feb. 22 at the Salt Lake Community College, Lifetime Activities Center-Bruin Arena, Redwood Campus, Taylorsville.
After having beat Judge Memorial 65-55 on Feb. 21 in the semi-finals, the Templars were set and determined to finish the championship with a big win. When next facing the Richfield Wildcats, the Wildcats got off to a big lead 17-9 by the end of the first quarter of the championship game.
But by the end of the second quarter, Manti took the lead 12-10 and never looked back. The Templars pressed forward with the lead finishing the game 60-54. Then the celebrations began, complete with fire engine rides in Ephraim and Manti, and a highlight video party at Manti High School.