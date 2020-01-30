MORONI — North Sanpete Junior High Wrestling Team participated this last weekend in the 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A Junior High State Tournament at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
The tournament had 36 teams and 600 wrestlers competing for state titles in the different weight divisions. The Jr. Hawks had 16 kids that competed at state.
The team has been preparing for this event since November. Working hard at practice and attending several weekend tournaments leading up to the event. They have a very young team and had a lot of new boys join wrestling for the first time this year. It was great to see their excitement grow throughout the season.
For the first time in over 10 years, the Hawks had four wrestlers in the final championship match competing for first place and the state title. Killian Olsen, 61 pounds, son of Brandon and Danielle Olsen, Fountain Green, battled his way to the finals middle school bracket where he pulled off a few upsets. He lost to Ashby of Delta in the finals match, but was happy with his second place medal.
Mckade Sweat, 73, son of Jerad and Tiffanie Sweat, Mt. Pleasant, had a tough road to his finals match, but because of his hard work and determination he made it look easy. He won the championship match against Pulver of South Summit by a 6-0 decision.
Bryce Swapp, 83, son of Spencer and Bonnie Swapp, Fairview, made his way to the finals match many upsets as well for this first-year wrestler. He lost in the finals to Blackett of Juab and took home a well-deserved second place medal. He plans to continue wrestling next year.
Krew King, 70, son of Kris and Jaymi King, Mt. Pleasant, was a returning state champ from last year and was looking forward to competing for the title again this year. He won the finals match over Tatton of Carbon by technical fall 16-0. King is a seasoned wrestler and looks forward many more years of wrestling.
Taking sixth place were Ty Pringle, Spring City, who is brand new to wrestling this year and Aramis Delbecq, Mt. Pleasant, who joined the team half-way through the season.
The team may be small in numbers but has a lot of heart and continues to grow each year. Team members and parents are excited to watch this program grow and look forward to next year.
The team is coached by Kris King who is no stranger to the wrestling world with the assistance of Jerad Sweat, Brandon Olsen and Angel Gomez.