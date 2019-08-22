UHSAA realigns schools, NSHS now 3A Region 14

The North Sanpete Hawks lined up for the national anthem on Nov. 3, 2018, at the start of the semi-final game against the Morgan Trojans. The Hawks made school history when they beat the Trojans and continued on to take second place in the 3A State Finals for the first time in school history. The UHSAA has now placed NSHS in 3A Region 14 and the Hawks have another chance this 2019-20 season. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Ericksen)