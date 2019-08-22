UHSAA realigns schools, NSHS now 3A Region 14

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has been the leadership organization for high school athletic and fine arts activities in Utah since 1927. Every two years, the UHSAA considers the enrollment of all Utah schools and then categorizes each school into competitive regions.
This being the year to do so, North Sanpete High School (NSHS) was realigned and has been placed in 3A Region 14. The new Region 14 includes three teams from the former 3A South region (Juab Wasps, North Sanpete Hawks and Manti Templars), two teams from the old 2A North region (American Leadership Academy Eagles and Delta Rabbits), and one team from the 3A North region, the Union Cougars from Roosevelt.
These seven schools are assigned to 3A Region 14 and all of the schools are considered to be of comparable size and thus should compete fairly in sports and fine arts activities.
A total of 19 schools that have been categorized as 3A schools in Utah. Those schools were then divided into three separate regions; 12, 13 and 14.
Schools in Region 14 will also compete on occasion with other 3A schools in Regions 12 and 13. For instance, on Aug. 16, North Sanpete Hawk football played against the Grantsville Cowboys and won 7-6. The Grantsville team is categorized as 3A Region 13.
The Region 14 schools will also compete in other non-conference games such as the game on Aug. 16, between the Manti Templars and Crimson Cliffs Mustangs. The Templars beat the Mustangs, 27-14. The Templars are a 3A Region 14 school, while the Mustangs, from Washington County, are a 4A Region 9 school.
Of the seven schools in Region 14, six of them won their first seasonal game. Union was the only school in the region that lost their first game. What that shows is that all of the first games in the region were non-conference competitions.
Non-conference games are good practice and every team needs a good competitor to challenge their abilities. As the 2019-20 season proceeds forward those teams who accept the challenges and hone their abilities will be running for the championships.
The North Sanpete Hawks returning team has experience under their belts. Last year the Hawks made school history when they beat the Morgan Trojans and continued on to take second place in the 3A State Finals for the first time in school history. Their current team includes eight returning starters on offense and five starters on defense.
During July, a coach’s poll was completed and the results projected that the Juab Wasps are favored to win the new region with the Union Cougars taking second and North Sanpete Hawks taking third.
North Sanpete Hawks Head Coach Rhett Bird does not agree. He can see no reason why the Hawks can’t win the region. So far the Hawks have won their first contest against the Grantsville Cowboys. According to the new Rating Percentage Index (RPI), Grantsville, was ranked third in state.
The RPI is a statistical system used to comparatively rank all of the football varsity teams. The RPI is used to seed teams into state brackets for competitive championship games. First release of RPI statistics is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23 and will be posted on the UHSAA website at https://www.uhsaa.org/rpi/.
Anyone who wants to keep tabs on the football standings for all Utah schools can do so by visiting the MaxPreps Stats and Standings website found online at https://www.uhsaa.org/football/standings.php.
MaxPreps is the official stats partner of the UHSAA. All standings listed are based on scores input by the schools.