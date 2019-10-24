UHSAA state football tournaments announced

SALT LAKE CITY—Tournament brackets have been posted and team match-ups announced for all teams seeking the Utah State football championship as overseen by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA).
Sanpete County is home to three football teams; North Sanpete Hawks, Manti Templars and the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs. All three teams will be participating in the championships.
North Sanpete and Manti are in the 3A playoffs while Gunnison will compete in the 2A tourney. All of the tournament games begin with first round games this Friday, Oct. 25.
In the first round 3A games, North Sanpete Hawks will face the Emery Spartans on the Hawks home field at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at North Sanpete High School, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant.
North Sanpete has a 9-1, win-loss record and has won 4-0 at home while the Emery Spartans have a 1-9 record and have won 0-5 away games. The winner of this game will then face either the Juan Diego Soaring Eagles or the Delta Rabbits in the quarterfinal games on Friday, Nov. 1.
The Manti Templars first round game will be against the Grand County Red Devils at 4 p.m., at Manti High School, 100 West 500 North, Manti. Manti’s record is 7-2 and has won 4-1 at home. The Red Devils record is 5-5 and has won 2-4 away games.
Should Manti win against the Red Devils, then Manti would face either the Morgan Trojans or South Summit’s Wildcats in the quarterfinal games on Friday, Nov. 1.
In the 2A brackets first round games, the Gunnison Bulldogs will be facing the Parowan Rams on the Rams home field at 4 p.m. Parowan has a 4-5 win-loss record and has won 3-3 at home. Gunnison’s record is 3-6 and has won 1-4 away games. The winner of this game will move on to face the Millard Eagles in the quarterfinal games on Friday, Nov. 1.
For more information on the tournaments, visit https://www.uhsaa.org/tournaments/ and then select Football to view the brackets.