UHSAA state football tournaments announced

North Sanpete High School Hawks football team is ranked #1 in 3A football having won all of their games except one. The state football championships begin this week and will prove who is best in state. North Sanpete plays against the Emery Spartans during the first round games at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at North Sanpete High School, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant. (Photo courtesy of Shauna Watts)