WA honors 2020 seniors, plucks Eagles 130-49

MT. PLEASANT— Wasatch Academy scored early and often in a celebration of its senior night Feb. 5 against the Layton Christian Academy Eagles (LCA)
Utah signee Caleb Lohner poured in 23 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals to lift the No. 6-ranked Tigers who stormed past Layton Christian, 130-49.
Fellow senior Mady Sissoko, who has signed with Michigan State, added 21 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals for the Tigers (26-2), and classmate Richie Saunders, who has signed with BYU, added 21 points with seven steals and four assists for a Wasatch Academy team that jumped out to a 35-4 first-quarter start and never looked back.
Cincinnati-bound Mike Saunders scored 16 points for Wasatch Academy, who got plenty of contributions from underclassmen, as well.
Junior post Fousseyni Traore had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench, and Brennan Rigby supplied 13 points, four assists and two steals for the Tigers, who got 10 assists apiece from freshman Trey Evans and sophomore Richard Isaacs, Jr. in the team’s final home game of the year at Geno Morgan Court.
Ryan Nkunda had 14 points to lead Layton Christian.