Winter sports in full swing at Wasatch

MT. PLEASANT— Wasatch Academy (WA) recently released a winter sports report with an update on the school’s basketball, swimming, cheer and wrestling teams.
Boys’ varsity basketball
The WA Tigers boys’ varsity basketball team is ranked #1 in the State of Utah and #11 in the nation by USA Today. Coach David Evans intense team defense and the extremely efficient offense is averaging 11.6 steals, 29.4 rebounds and 99.9 points per game.
Division 1 signed seniors Caleb Lohner (University of Utah), Mike Saunders (University of Cincinnati), Leo Colimerio (Fresno State University) and Richie Saunders (Brigham Young University) along with sophomore Richard “Pop” Isaacs have led the teams record.
Unfortunately, team leader Mady Sissoko (ranked as a top 10 center in the nation and signed at Michigan State University) is out with an injury. The team hopes for his full recovery and looks forward to seeing him play again.
The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season with a 76-68 setback to No. 14 ranked Oak Hill Academy 76-68 in the championship game of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Cincinnati signee Mike Saunders Jr. scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough. Richard Isaacs Jr. added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Fousseyni Traore supplied 14 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (15-1), who trailed just 40-37 at halftime.
But the Warriors (21-1) came out of the half on a 22-9 blitz through the third quarter to pull away for good.
Utah signee Caleb Lohner chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and two assists for Wasatch Academy, which got six points, six rebounds and two assists from BYU-bound Richie Saunders.
After a brief holiday break, the Tigers traveled to Wheeling, WV; for the Cancer Research Classic where Wasatch Academy opened the event Jan. 3 against Roman Catholic, from Philadelphia, PA.
Cincinnati signee Mike Saunders Jr. and BYU signee Richie Saunders each scored 17 points to help No. 11-ranked Wasatch Academy to a 72-52 win over the No. 10-ranked Roman Catholic team in the opening game of the Cancer Research Classic.
“Richie was amazing tonight,” Wasatch Academy Coach David Evans said of the BYU-bound guard who also had seven rebounds, four steals, and two blocked shots. “Overall, it was a great team win. Brennan Rigsby, Fousse Traoré and Mady Sissoko were huge for us off the bench.”
Rigsby, Traoré, and Sissoko combined for 19 points off the bench to help the WA Tigers pull away. Utah signee Caleb Lohner added nine points, seven rebounds and two steals for Wasatch Academy (16-1), who got eight points, five rebounds and five assists from Richard Isaacs.
Michigan State-bound post Sissoko, the No. 37-rated recruit in ESPN’s Top 100, made his return to the Tigers after an offseason injury. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound four-star center scored back-to-back buckets to extend WAs lead to 26-21 with 6:06 left in the half.
That sparked an 11-2 run that helped the Tigers to a 44-33 halftime lead before holding Roman Catholic to just nine third-quarter points to pull away for good.
Sissoko finished with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and three blocked shots in his first game of the year for the Tigers.
The WA Tigers continued at the CRC on Jan. 4 against No. 8-ranked Paul VI Panthers, from Fairfax, VA.
In that game, Wasatch Academy’s Lohner lead the No. 11 Tigers to upset the No. 8 Panthers, 57-53. Lohner had 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals, including a near-perfect 6-of-7 effort from the free-throw line, to help No. 11 Wasatch Academy to improve to 2-0 at the Cancer Research Classic (CRC).
Richard Isaacs added 10 points and three assists, while Cincinnati guard signee Mike Saunders Jr. and Michigan State-bound center Mady Sissoko each scored nine for the Tigers.
Wasatch Academy, with a record of 17 wins and one loss, held the Panthers to just nine points in the second quarter to cling to a 29-25 halftime edge.
The Tigers kept that four-point lead for much of the second half until Lohner hit back-to-back buckets down the stretch with a put-back that gave Wasatch Academy a 53-45 lead with about two minutes remaining.
The senior who has signed with Utah also grabbed a crucial rebound off the foul line in the final two minutes, keeping the Paul VI Panthers from capitalizing on a 12-of-19 free-throw effort as they tried to come back down the stretch.
After the Panthers cut the deficit to two points, 55-53 with five seconds left, Lohner went to the line and calmly sank two foul shots to put the game out of reach.
Wasatch Academy returns to their home court on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m., to face Las Vegas’ Desert Valley Prep., at the Brunger Wilkey Gym, 120 North State, Mt. Pleasant.
For more information about the team, visit gowasatch.com for live game streaming, stats and more.
Boys’ O/B varsity basketball
The boys’ orange/black USSA varsity basketball team has been competing in their pre-season schedule and will begin their regular season schedule in this January.
The team is improving every day behind the guidance of first-year Coach Garrett Crosby and team leaders Vic Huang and Kelvin Yin. The outlook is optimistic for this season as the team is constantly improving at the defensive and offensive sides of the court.
Girls’ varsity basketball
The Wasatch Academy girls’ basketball team has a current record of 3-0 in the region and 7-2 overall. Senior point guard Duda Raimundo has been amazing on the floor with an average of 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 8.3 points per game.
Raimundo also received great news immediately following the last team win when she was notified that she has been offered a full-ride scholarship for college next year.
The girl’s team is working together with great success this season. Their stingy defense has only allowed opponents an average of 35 points per game while the offense has scored an average of 52 points.
Other key contributors at the varsity level are Albe Ward, Nataly Dunka, Mattea Wade, Debora Reis and Olivia Jessee who all have impressive game stats as well.
Swim team
The Wasatch Academy swim team is best summed up with the highlights of the last swim meet. Several of the team members were absent because of classwork and travel but the five boys that did go were the highlight of the meet.
Sam Leavitt, Zane Rasmussen, Carter McPhearson, Luke Askilsrud and Alex Delbecq all set personal best times for the season. This was a great accomplishment, but where they really stood out was how they cheered so loudly for each other as well as swimmers for other teams.
The “Five Guys,” as they became known to all present, would cheer loudly for the last place person in each race. Coaches, teams and spectators were all appreciative of this display of sportsmanship, kindness and unity that set a very positive culture for the meet.
Cheer team
The cheer team is off to a good start under the leadership of Beverly Frank. She has set the tone of unity, hard work and fun to make this a great cheer season. The cheer team had their first performance of the season at the school Assembly on Dec. 11 and will pick back up again when students return from the Winter Holiday.
Wrestling team
The Wasatch Academy wrestling team is made up of two dedicated wrestlers, Kyle Scruton and Nicolas Mommsen. Nicolas’ background in Jujitsu has helped him find success in the folkstyle that is used for high school wrestling. Kyle has trained in folkstyle and has a record of 2-1 going into the winter holiday.
The two wrestlers have shown dedication, patience and unity as they travel to and from North Sanpete High School each day for practice. North Sanpete High School Wrestling Coach Bryan Strain is appreciated for helping Nicolas and Kyle reach the next level in their wrestling goals.