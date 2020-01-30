MT. PLEASANT-- In women’s volleyball action this week, Digz defeated Just For Fun 25-12, 25-11; Serve-Ivors beat T-Birds in three games 25-18, 24-26, 15-11; Volley Girls over Shooters in three games 25-22, 12-25, 17-16;

Knee Pad Rehab beat The Crazy Chicks 25-17, 25-10; Knee Pad Rehab defeated Twisted Sistar’s 25-15, 25-11; Wii Not Fit over Twisted Sistar’s 25-22, 25-17;

Just Hit It defeated Girls Night Out in three games 25-19, 19-25, 15-12; Spiked Punch beat Butt Naked 25-11, 25-22; Dig It over Butt Naked 25-18, 25-14;

Nutmeg beat Dig It 25-8, 25-20; Passed Our Prime defeated Good Volley Miss Molly 25-9, 25-6; and Passed Our Prime over T-Birds 25-8, 25-20.

1. Passed Our Prime2-0

2. Knee Pad Rehab2-0

3. Just Hit It1-0

4. Spiked Punch1-0

5. Nutmeg1-0

6. Volley Girls1-0

7. Serve-Ivors1-0

8. Wii Not Fit1-0

9. Digz1-0

10. Dig It1-1

11. The Crazy Chicks1-1

12. Butt Naked1-2

13. Just For Fun0-1

14. Good Volley Miss Molly0-1

15. Shooters0-1

16. Girls Night Out0-1

17. Twisted Sistar’s0-2

18. T-Birds0-2

