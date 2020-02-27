MT. PLEASANT — In women’s volleyball action this week, T-Birds defeated Dig It 25-12, 25-15. Dig It beat Spiked Punch in three games 25-14, 16-25, 15-9. T-Birds over The Crazy Chicks 25-23, 25-22 and Good Volley Miss Molly beat Butt Naked 25-17, 25-16.
Shooters defeated The Crazy Chicks 25-19, 25-15. Digz over Wii Not Fit 25-4, 25-14. Passed Our Prime defeated Knee Pad Rehav 25-13, 25-19 and Spiked Punch beat Girls Night Out 25-23, 25-22.
Nutmeg over T-Birds in three games 25-18, 20-25, 15-10. Nutmeg beat Volley Girls in three games 25-19, 21-25, 15-10. Serve-Ivors over Just Hit It 25-13, 25-14 and Serve-Ivors beat Knee Pad Rehab in three games 22-25, 26-24, 15-13.
1. Passed Our Prime 8-0
2. T-Birds 6-3
3. Volley Girls 5-1
4. Digz 5-1
5. Nutmeg 5-2
6. Serve-Ivors 5-2
7. Spiked Punch 5-2
8. Dig It 5-3
9. Knee Pad Rehab 5-4
10. Girls Night Out 4-3
11. Shooters 3-3
12. The Crazy Chicks 3-6
13. Twisted Sistar’s 2-4
14. Wii Not Fit 2-4
15. Just Hit It 2-5
16. GoodVoll.MissMolly 2-5
17. Butt Naked 2-7
18. Just For Fun 1-5