MT. PLEASANT — In women’s volleyball action this week, Digz defeated Spiked Punch 25-13, 25-12. Wii Not Fit beat The Crazy Chicks 25-13, 25-15. Good Volley Miss Molly over Just Hit It in three games 16-25, 25-18, 15-11 and Twisted Sistar’s beat Just Hit It 25-15, 25-20.

Twisted Sistar’s defeated Good Volley Miss Molly 25-21, 25-16. Knee Pad Rehab over Shooters 25-22, 25-22. Passed Our Prime defeated Dig It 25-10, 25-14 and Serve-Ivors beat Girls Night Out 25-14, 25-14.

Volley Girls over Girls Night Out 25-22, 25-20. Volley Girls beat Just For Fun 25-17, 25-18. Nutmeg defeated Just For Fun 25-16, 25-14 and Nutmeg over Butt Naked 25-13, 25-22.

1. Passed Our Prime 13-0

2. Volley Girls 11-2

3. Nutmeg 11-2

4. T-Birds 10-3

5. Digz 10-3

6. Serve-Ivors 9-4

7. Spiked Punch 8-5

8. Shooters 7-6

9. Knee Pad Rehab 7-6

10. Girls Night Out 6-7

11. Dig It 6-7

12. Twisted Sistar’s 6-7

13. The Crazy Chicks 5-8

14. Wii Not Fit 5-8

15. Good Vol. Miss Molly 4-9

16. Just For Fun 3-10

17. Just Hit It 3-10

18. Butt Naked 2-11

