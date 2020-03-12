MT. PLEASANT — In women’s volleyball action this week, Girls Night Out defeated Digz 25-12, 25-22. Twisted Sistar’s beat Volley Girls 25-21, 25-9. Volley Girls over Digz 25-19, 25-16. Nutmeg beat Good Volley Miss Molly 25-8, 25-19 and Just For Fun defeated Good Volley Miss Molly in three games 25-22, 17-25, 15-7.
Just Hit It over Just For Fun 21-25, 25-16, 15-5. Girls Night Out defeated Just For Fun in three games 25-9, 20-25, 15-1. Shooters beat Wii Not Fit in three games 23-25, 27-26, 17-15. Spiked Punch over Serve-Ivors 26-24, 25-11. Serve-Ivors beat Dig It 25-14, 25-15 and T-Birds defeated Knee Pad Rehab 25-23, 25-14.
Knee Pad Rehab over Good Volley Miss Molly 25-5, 25-13. Digz defeated Just Hit It 25-15, 25-12. Digz beat Twisted Sistar’s 25-20, 25-13. Shooters over Butt Naked 25-20, 25-20. The Crazy Chicks beat Butt Naked 25-18, 25-19. Passed Our Prime defeated Twisted Sistar’s 25-14, 25-17 and Passed Our Prime over Spiked Punch 25-10, 25-11.
1. Passed Our Prime 12-0
2. T-Birds 10-3
3. Volley Girls 9-2
4. Nutmeg 9-2
5. Digz 9-3
6. Spiked Punch 8-4
7. Serve-Ivors 7-4
8. Girls Night Out 6-5
9. Shooters 6-5
10. Dig It 6-6
11. Knee Pad Rehab 6-6
12. The Crazy Chicks 5-7
13. Twisted Sistar’s 4-7
14. Wii Not Fit 4-8
15. Good Vol.MissMolly 3-8
16. Just For Fun 3-8
17. Just Hit It 3-8
18. Butt Naked 2-10