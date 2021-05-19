OGDEN — Weber State University awarded 3,453 students with the honor of Academic Excellence or High Academic Excellence for the spring 2021 semester.
“Through all the challenges of the past year, these Weber State students persisted and achieved academic success,” said President Brad Mortensen. “They demonstrated grit and determination to reach their academic goals. Congratulations, and I am honored to serve with all of the great faculty and staff who are so dedicated to student success.”
More than 4,300 students, representing 28% of Weber State undergraduates, received the honor of Academic Excellence in the spring, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 4,300, approximately 1,300 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA, representing 8% of the student body.
The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment.
Less face-to-face instruction and interaction, as well as limited engagement with peers, meant students had to demonstrate their grit and determination to maintain their high academic standards.
During the spring semester, 30% of Weber State classes had some on-campus component — 11% of those completely face to face — another 59% were online, and 11% offered individualized instruction, including clinical lab supervision. The remainder of courses were taught using virtual and online methods.
Additionally, many students maintained exceptional academic standards while also managing jobs, extracurricular activities, families and household responsibilities.
The following students from Sanpete County qualified for the award:
Jarrett White of Centerfield, UT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Anna Johnson of Ephraim, UT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Shelby Rasmussen of Spring City, UT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Morgan Brown of Manti, UT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Bethany Clark of Manti, UT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Andrea Lytle of Ephraim, UT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Braily Sampson of Fairview, UT earned the honor of High Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Payton Sorensen of Centerfield, UT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Chloe Dyches of Spring City, UT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Tamera Taylor of Moroni, UT earned the honor of High Academic Excellence at Weber State University.