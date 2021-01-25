Spring City Elementary School Library is doing "Readopoly" for 4-6th grades. This is based off of the game Monopoly.
Students start by rolling the dice and the space they land on will tell them the type of book to read. Examples of these are "Adventure Avenue", "Spook Alley", "Fairytale Falls" "Poetry Path" to name a few.
They have to hope they don't land on "Go to Book Repair" because they lose their turn for the week. When the student has finished their book, they answer a question or two about the book, and then they can roll the dice again.
When the student passes go, they get a ticket that is put in a drawing box for their grade. The first drawing took place before Christmas break. There is one winner per grade.
The winners are: 4th grade, Tanner Mickel; 5th Grade, Kandalyn Mickel; and 6th Grade is Amelia Hinckley. They each got a box of candy and a Monopoly Game.
Thank you to the Sanpete Cares Coalition and Libbie Hinckley for providing the prizes.