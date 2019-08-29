Strategies for growing edibles later into fall season

MUKWONAGO, WI — Don’t let fall or potentially frosty temperatures stop the enjoyment of garden-fresh produce. Extend the nutritional value and homegrown flavor into fall and early winter meals with the help of short season crops and season extending strategies.
Lettuce, spinach, radishes, turnips and beets are quick to mature from seed to harvest. Plus, the cooler temperatures enhance their flavor. Simply count the number of frost-free days left in the growing season and compare it with the number of days from planting to harvest listed on the seed packet.
Protect these late plantings and other vegetables from chilly fall temperatures with cloches, cold frames and floating row covers. Many of these devices have long been used by gardeners to jump start the season in spring and extend it much later into fall. These devices trap heat around the plants, protecting them from frosty temperatures.
Convert gallon milk jugs into garden cloches for individual plants. Remove the bottom of the jug and slide it over the plant. Use the cap to capture heat or remove to ventilate the homemade cloche on sunny days. Or purchase reusable cloches with built in ventilation.
Originally made of glass many of the newer cloches are plastic, making them more affordable, easy to stack and portable.
Gardeners can also make their own cold frames. Many are made by converting discarded windows, with a bit of lumber and nails into a homemade shelter for the plants. The window size usually determines the size of the cold frame. Just make sure to be able to reach all the plants inside.
For best results the frame should be higher in the back than the front, so water and melting snow can drain off. And if possible, facing south for better warming. The internet and garden books are filled with plans.
A preferred method is the construction-free use of all-purpose garden fabrics. Simply drape these floating row covers (season-extending fabrics) over the crops. Anchor the edges with rocks, boards or wire wickets.
The fabric traps heat around plants, but allows air, light and water through so there is no need to uncover the plants during the day or for watering.
Increase the ease of season-extending fabrics with low and tall frost pop-up covers and plant protection frost covers. The frames are fitted with all-purpose garden fabric to create protective tents. Gardeners can protect new plantings and extend their harvest by protecting plants down to 24 degrees Fahrenheit.
So, with a little preparation it’s possible to keep enjoying fresh-from-the-garden flavor long past the traditional end of harvest season.
About Myers
Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including Small Space Gardening. She hosts the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV and radio segments and her website, www.MelindaMyers.com that features gardening videos, podcasts, audio tips and monthly gardening checklists.