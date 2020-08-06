Sunday Drive- 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X

This year Nissan is at it again with an overhaul of their Titan truck adding a new design, a class-leading stronger engine and standard technology in all models in the line. Oh and higher trims levels are as comfortable as can be, like other manufactures we would say high end trucks are now on par with any luxury sedan.
Just two short years ago Nissan built and completely redefined the Titan, a move at the time was sorely needed in a market that saw others redoing their trucks on a much tighter schedule of every 2 to 3 years. So we were thrilled with the new additions and alterations on this year’s Titan.
With the fierce competition in the American truck market it seems that everyone is coming up with new features and additions to make their truck different and unique. There is everything from technology that will pretty much back up the truck with a trailer attached to talk of an all-electric truck with power beyond anything seen to date. But whether it will match up to the distance and capabilities of a regular gas power truck is yet to be seen.
Driving the Pro-4X is a unique experience. Even when it is not the top trim level that Nissan has to offer in the Titan, it is very well equipped and an awesome climbing truck. Each year it seems there are more and more items drifting over from Nissans Infiniti line to all their models and the Titan is no exception to this phenomenon.
We noticed right away that the controls to heat and cool the seats were the same as we have experienced with Infiniti. Yes the leather clad seating in the Pro 4X were both heated and cooled along with the steering wheel, which was also leather wrapped and heated. This would certainly make the early mornings of many Utah days much more tolerable.
Also new to the 2020 Titan across the entire lineup is a 8.0” touch screen that will include NissanConnect SM that also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However Nissan has gone the extra mile with an optional 9 inch touchscreen that came in our test ride. This new screen is even higher resolution that standard HD using WXGA protocols.
We loved the larger higher definition screen as the smaller screen from the past was an issue, especially with the competition having at least an 8 inch screen. The new screen is set beautifully into the center of the dashboard within easy reach for the driver or passenger. The designers have also put a large 7 inch LED programmable driver information display in the center cluster for easy access to important information.
To this screen’s credit the designers have added a centering line for help with backing up to attach a trailer, and the Titan is the first truck to come with a way to check all of the trailer lights automatically, with only one person in the truck, through and added option. This is not only a great safety feature it will keep marriages together as wives will no longer have to switch seats to press all the right buttons and pedals before a family adventure starts!
The Titan comes equipped with a 5.6 liter Endurance engine that is made in America and this year produces 400 horsepower and 413 ft.-lbs. of torque that will tow up to 9370 pounds along with a payload capacity of 1680 pounds. It is now mated to a new 9 speed transmission that proved to be a huge difference from last year’s 7 speed. The truck now accelerates better, both when cursing and from standing starts.
After over 400 miles of driving we netted 17.1 miles per gallon for our week with the Titan which is right where the EPA puts that truck. This included a trip on Saturday down into Sanpete County via the Skyline Drive. We figured that it would not only be beautiful excursion but also a great test of the 4x4 prowess of the new Pro4X Titan.
The first 3 hours of our journey off-road went entirely as planned with the Titan handling it all in stride with no problem. After coming to the junction up Fairview Canyon where a paved road started again we decided to continue south. We wanted to end up going down Ephraim Canyon. after a few more miles on a drive the clings to the tops of the Sanpete mountains.
We were able to make it past the cut off to head down the Canyon into Mt. Pleasant but about two miles further on we started to encounter snow still on the road and some really large mud flats. They were a great test for the Pro4X, with it not even missing a beat, plowing through them as if they were not even there.
After four of these snow/mud bogs on the high mountain road we came to a snow bank that was still about 6 feet deep with no way around and were forced to turn back, having to go back through all the mud again. We then decided to head down the canyon into Mt. Pleasant for a late afternoon meal. This canyon proved to be very steep and gave us the chance to use the included hill decent controls for about 2 miles, which of course worked to perfection.
This year every Titan comes standard with Nissans Safety Shield 360 which gives it a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. Included are Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert when backing, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking when in reverse.
Our Pro4X version also came with some other great technology additions that we would highly recommend, the all-around view monitor was awesome and could also be used at slower speeds when we were off-road. We always love radar intelligent cruise control to help out on longer drives.
There was also Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Door Alert for making sure everyone or thing was out of the rear seat, all great additions that we would want on our own truck.
Since the redesign of the Titan we think it has one of the most impressive exterior looks in the business with just the right amount of aggressiveness combined with a dose of luxury to give the sense of a commanding presence on the road.
Buying a truck now days can be a very time consuming adventure and will come down to personal preference and desire for different options and creature comforts in what are now very luxurious cabins.
Nissan has made giant strides over the past few years in the pickup world and we would recommend checking out the new Titan. You might just be surprised at how far they have come and what they now have to offer.
Base Price: $49,790
Price as Driven: $60,180