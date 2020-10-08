CHESTER—Hidden on SR-117, between Spring City and Chester, is a farm that many from Sanpete have become familiar with the past few years—especially this time of year. For the third consecutive year the Sunder Creek Farm Pumpkin Patch has opened to the public with attractions for the whole family.
The venue opened Saturday, Sept 26 and the Sunderland family is inviting everyone to join the fun. If you look it up on the map application on your cell phone the address is a little tricky to find. About half way between Highway 89 and Chester, on the north side of the road, there is an old pickup truck with a sign pointing the way under an arched entry.
Of course there are plenty of pumpkins for sale, but that is only the beginning.
Kids of all ages will love the fun of riding the barrel train, playing in the corn maze, on the straw slide or on the straw climbing tower—even a haunted house. These, along with yard games like pumpkin checkers or the corn pit and plenty of colorful photo opportunities are all included for a small entry fee. Every year there is a new feature, and this year a for-real combine with a slide attached to it is waiting for kids to climb all over it.
Sunder Creek Farms is a family affair. At the pumpkin patch fourteen family members work at any given time, starting with owner Scott Sunderland and on down to grandkids, nieces, and nephews. But after nearly 40 years of farming in Sanpete County, Sunderland and his family are working on a succession plan that has been four years in the making.
Sunderland’s daughter Jenna Madsen and her husband are inheriting the farm from her father, and her young children are already showing an interest in the farm life. “I love that I was raised here, and I want to have that lifestyle for my children,” she said. She and her husband Brett Madsen will continue the family’s heritage at Sunderland Farms.
The Pumpkin Patch is the brainchild of Jenna, who wanted to give people a place to have family fun while spending time on the farm. In addition to pumpkins for sale, families can purchase snacks like donuts and hot dogs, chips and cold beverage. There are picnic tables and hay stacks to sit on and even bar-b-que turkey legs.
This year the family planted three acres of pumpkins and gourds. With over a thousand acres of hay and more leased to other farmers—and lots of livestock like cows, turkeys, and sheep, the work and the worry never ends. “There are years when you just don’t know if you’re going to make it, honestly. It’s stressful,” said Jenna.
In 2019 The History Channel aired a series called “The American Farm”. The series documented the struggles and challenges farming families face across the country, through the eyes of five different farming families, including the Sunderland Family Farm. The production crew spent eight months living with the Sunderland family capturing every moment to tell their story.
What they all feel is really going out of style, though, is the understanding of where food really comes from. “It doesn’t come from Walmart. It doesn’t come from McDonald’s. It comes from the farm. And McDonald’s gets it from farms,” said Sunderland. The family wishes more people would understand the “farm gate to the dinner plate”.
This year, even the North Sanpete High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America spent some time at the farm. Last Saturday afternoon they spent their time helping out at the pumpkin patch. With Covid-19 restrictions they haven’t been able to take part in several of their regular volunteer opportunities so this was a great opportunity.
“It’s important for us to still be able to stay involved and do things for our community,” said FFA President Kasey Curtis.
The students took kids on tractor trailer rides, helped them on the slides into the corn pits, rode bikes, and sent pumpkins through the air with the giant slingshot. FFA leasers feel that Sunder Creek Farms is a great place to show what other things can be done in the farm setting to make money.
Sunder Creek Farm Pumpkin Patch is open Mondays and Thursdays from 4pm to 8pm, Fridays from 2pm to 8pm and Saturdays from noon to 8pm from now until October 31st.